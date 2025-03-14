“They Gave It to the Mannings”: Rob Gronkowski Revisits Getting Booted From the ‘Kick of Destiny’

Rob Gronkowski on the field prior to the game between the California Golden Bears and the UNLV Rebels in the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium. Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

For the past three Super Bowls, FanDuel has hosted the Kick of Destiny, a high-stakes, live-kicking competition with $10 million in bonus bets on the line. Loyal FanDuel customers get a share of the prize—if the kicker delivers. That responsibility fell on Rob Gronkowski during Super Bowls 57 and 58, held respectively in Phoenix and Las Vegas. Despite intense preparation—first with Carl Weathers in a promotional video, then with Adam Vinatieri—Gronk missed both kicks, leaving him to face the consequences.

For Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans, FanDuel decided to shake things up, replacing him with the Manning Brothers, Peyton and Eli. This time, the outcome was still up for grabs—fans could bet on whether the legendary quarterbacks would succeed or fail.

And how did Gronk feel about missing out on the third edition of the Kick of Destiny? He took it in stride. While he wasn’t salty about being replaced, he did point out that both Peyton and Eli missed their first attempts, proving just how tough the kick really is—even with preparation.

That said, the four-time Super Bowl champ had a blast as a spectator. Watching the Mannings take center stage, he enjoyed their trademark wit and humor, which made the event even more entertaining.

“I already got booted from Kick of Destiny. They gave it to the Mannings this year, which was understandable. And they both missed on their first attempt. So it just shows how difficult it was. It was fun watching the Mannings. They are a great time, they are hysterical. They’re always bringing humor to the game.”

But Rob Gronkowski isn’t content with just watching from the sidelines. Along with Kay Adams, he’s pitching a fresh idea to FanDuel—one that swaps the football for a golf ball.

Kay suggested a “Golf Kick of Destiny” or a “Hole-in-One of Destiny,” and the former Patriots tight end was all in. Instead of attempting a field goal, Gronk envisions a competition where he can drive, chip, putt, or even attempt a hole-in-one—with fans betting on the outcomes. He urged FanDuel to consider their pitch, with him as a performer and Adams hosting it- calling it “Golf of Destiny”.

The Kick of Destiny 3 involving the Manning Brothers involved three rounds. After round three, Eli and the customer who bet on him to win the competition came out as winners, getting a share of $10 million bonus bets. Peyton’s attempt bounced on the upright and didn’t go in