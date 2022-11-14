Gisele Bündchen Dating Her Kids’ MMA Teacher? Weeks After Divorce, Supermodel Went On a Vacation With Joaquim Valente

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Gisele B ndchen kisses her husband New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and their daughter after Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sportsduring Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady has been through a really tough phase lately. Professionally, his team struggled to get off to a good start this season and personally, he recently divorced his supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen.

When Tom arrived late at the Bucs’ practice this season, rumors of things going awry between him and Gisele reached all time high. Moreover, Tom giving “personal sh*t” as the reason behind missing the first 11 days of practice only added fuel to fire.

There were reports that Gisele was not happy with Tom un-retiring in a matter of weeks as she wanted him to devote more time to the kids. However, sources close to the couple revealed that the main reason behind the split was not football.

Is Gisele Bundchen Dating Her Kids’ MMA Teacher?

Lately, it was revealed that Gisele, even before the divorce was finalized, had bought a house next door to Tom’s place in Miami. Many called it a good move as it will allow both the parents to visit and take care of their kids more conveniently.

Apart from all this, as soon as the Tom-Gisele split was officially announced, odds for regarding who will be their next partners were released.

While for Brady, names like Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift were floating around, the odds suggested that Gisele might end up dating Jason Momoa, Pete Davidson or even Rob Gronkowski.

However, as it turns out, Gisele might have found her new partner already. As per TMZ, the supermodel was recently spotted vacationing in Costa Rica with MMA teacher Joaquim Valente.

In fact, Gisele has been in touch with Joaquim for over 1 and a half year. The jiu-jitsu instructor provided lesson to Gisele and even her two kids.

Moreover, last Saturday, Gisele had dinner with Joaquim along with her kids, Benjamin and Vivian. However, TMZ also reported that Gisele and Valente are probably not dating. In fact, Valente’s brother also reportedly came along on the trip.

However, a source close to Brady is not ready to accept that Gisele and Valente aren’t already dating. At this point, it wouldn’t be possible to confirm anything but the vacay news is set to spark dating rumors for sure.

