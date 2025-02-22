“They’re Not Gonna Trade Myles Garrett”: NFL Insider Says Browns Aren’t in the Mood to Let Go of Their Prized Possession

There would be a huge and booming market for a game-changing pass rusher like Myles Garrett. But which teams would be willing to give up multiple draft picks, which quite possibly includes two first-rounders for him, once the Browns do decide to grant his wish to trade?

Many believe that Myles and his association with the city of Cleveland will soon be coming to an end. However, an NFL Insider believes he might have to stick it out with them as they are unwilling to let go of him. According to Tom Pelissero, the Browns are digging in their heels and are not letting him leave as of now.

“What the Browns have said behind the scenes is that they’re not gonna trade Myles Garrett. My understanding is they have gotten calls but people are certainly not getting calls back from them. At this point, the Browns don’t want to trade him. He’s gonna command top dollar wherever he’s playing and the Browns stand ready to pay him,” he revealed on the Rich Eisen show.

But the situation could change in a few weeks and it will come down to how they choose to approach the free agency and the draft.

The insider believes that while Myles is adamant about leaving as he doesn’t believe the team is competitive, a lot can change between now and the draft. Could seeing a host of changes that could make the team competitive could change the mind of the 6-time Pro Bowler?

However, if the Browns do want to trade him, they shouldn’t wait until camp. Myles’ trade would fetch them a lot of draft capital and it would be wise to get that capital for the 2025 draft.

Garrett is not living under a rock and is aware of all the attention his trade request has garnered and he seems ready to take the next step.

Myles Garrett reflects on his trade rumors

The four-time All-Pro DE asked for a trade from the Browns earlier this February, stating his desire to compete and win the Super Bowl which he believes cannot happen in Cleveland. He wants out despite the franchise’s reluctance to fulfill his wishes.

Myles is willing to play in the snow, as he did in Cleveland. This also means he is willing to play in any conditions and anywhere as long as he has the opportunity to compete for the Lombardi Trophy, “I don’t mind snow. I just want to win. That’s the main thing.”

The Browns aren’t in a rush to make a move, especially with two years remaining on Garrett’s contract. Likewise, Garrett isn’t in a hurry to commit to another team just yet. Both sides have ample time to find a solution that benefits everyone involved. He wants Cleveland to secure the best possible deal—for both the franchise and himself.

However, the Browns must be careful not to drag this situation out unnecessarily. Forcing Garrett to stay against his wishes could strain their relationship and lead to long-term consequences. At this point, one thing is clear—Myles Garrett will not be a Cleveland Brown next season.