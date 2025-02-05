Three-Peat vs. Dad of Three: Patrick Mahomes Weighs In on What’s the More Challenging Task

Earlier this year, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes welcomed their third child, Golden Raye, to the world, adding yet another layer to their already busy life. While the Chiefs QB is no stranger to responsibilities and high-pressure situations on the field, especially as he and the Chiefs embark on another Super Bowl run, this year is clearly unique, as he embraces the chaos in his personal life as well. But which is more challenging, you ask? Mahomes answered.

Mahomes says both come with their own set of challenges. At the recently held NFL Media Day, the Chiefs QB clarified his answer, stating that he hasn’t fully embraced the father figure role at home due to the ongoing postseason. As it stands, Brittany is shouldering the bulk of the responsibilities at home, while the Chiefs QB focuses on securing a potential three-peat. So, he isn’t quite feeling the full weight of the dad duties yet, but he’ll be ready for that shift come Monday.

Once the Super Bowl is over this weekend, Patrick Mahomes will return to his full-time dad role. But what about the three-peat? Isn’t pulling off something no other QB or franchise has achieved harder than being a dad, which everyone seems to handle well enough? According to Mahomes, it’s not fair to compare the two due to the wildly different dynamics of the challenges. As such, he believes both come with their unique hurdles.

“Being a new dad of three is not easy. I have a lot of help at home, so that’s helped me out right now. But after the Super Bowl, I’m all hands on deck, so it’s gonna be dad time… so we’re gonna see how it goes, but a 3-peat is not easy either. But being a dad of three? I know that’s gonna be a challenge too.”

Honestly, Mahomes’ reply is as diplomatic as it gets. But when your wife is taking care of your house and kids while you play ball, any other answer would have made the Chiefs star get the couch treatment. The question was also quite senseless.

In a way, the QB was asked to choose between his two loves—football and kids. And as much as we know how passionate Mahomes is about football, he obviously loves his kids even more than the game.

Patrick Mahomes’ 3 kids are his biggest stress busters

Being on the cusp of a historic three-peat must be unimaginable pressure for Mahomes to handle. But for the Texas Tech alum, his three kids—Golden Raye, Sterling Skye, and Bronze—helm him keep grounded.

Whenever he has a tough day at practice or on the field, his kids’ smiles serve as a reminder that family comes first. Against that backdrop, football is just a game. This perspective eases the pressure on Mahomes, allowing him to perform at his best week in and week out.

“I think more than anything it gives me that perspective on life,” he told reporters ahead of Super Bowl weekend. “I might have bad days, but I go home and see that smile on that face – man you can’t have a bad day, because you know you’re a father at the end of the day.”

As a dad, there’s no greater gift Mahomes can give to Golden Raye than celebrating her arrival with a Super Bowl victory. Safe to say, there’s even more incentive for the QB to give his all at the Superdome in New Orleans.