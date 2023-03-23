“To Endure the Betrayal of…”: Tom Brady’s Cryptic Social Media Post After Explosive Gisele Bundchen Interview is Going Viral

NFL legend Tom Brady went through a really rough patch in his personal life last year. His massive FTX investment yielded poor results, and his marriage of 13 years with renowned Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen also came to an unfortunate end.

Several rumors regarding why Gisele decided to part ways with Tom came to light. However, the most prominent of them all was that because Brady returned to play in the NFL for his 23rd season after announcing his first retirement, Gisele decided to move away from him.

Tom Brady shares cryptic story after Gisele Bundchen’s latest interview

So many rumors, so many reports, so many speculations surrounded the two stars when they announced their separation. However, officially, there weren’t many things said by any of two stalwarts of their respective field. However, surprisingly, Gisele recently decided to reflect on her personal life in detail during an explosive interview with Vanity Fair.

Calling her divorce with Tom the death of her dream, an emotional Gisele said that the two stars just grew apart. “When I was 26 years old and he was 29 years old, we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together,” Bundchen said, adding that just because both of them realized that they wanted different things in life, doesn’t mean they don’t love each other.

“You give everything you got to achieve your dream,” she said, continuing to talk about the demise of her dream to always be with Tom. “You give a hundred percent of yourself, and it’s heartbreaking when it doesn’t end up the way you hoped for, and worked for, but you can only do your part,” the Supermodel further stated.

Tom Brady’s story after Gisele’s viral interview is raising a few eyebrows pic.twitter.com/bEyOwpPtkL — Shubham Bhargav (@shubhbhargav21) March 23, 2023

Amidst all this, Tom decided to share a few lines uttered by the great American philosopher Ralph Waldo Emerson. On his Instagram story, Brady shared a post which read, “what is success? To laugh often and much: to win the respect of intelligent people and the affection of children.”

While the Emerson essay shared by Brady touches upon several aspects of life, the line which ended up gathering the most amount of interest of his fans was, “to earn the appreciation of honest critics and endure the betrayal of false friends.” Was Tom trying to suggest something about his personal woes? No one apart from Tom really knows.

Gisele’s interview brings the FTX scandal back to light

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen invested heavily in crypto exchange firm FTX. Moreover, they even appeared together in several commercials for the brand. So when the exchange went bankrupt, the two stars ended up drawing heavy backlash.

In fact, both the stars were also named in a $11 billion lawsuit which was filed on behalf of the American Consumers. Talking about the controversy, Bundchen told Vanity Fair, “It’s just terrible. I’m so sorry for all of us that this happened, and I just pray that justice gets made.”

In her defense, Bundchen also added that like everyone else, she was also blindsided by the crypto hype. It will be interesting to see what happens next in the case.