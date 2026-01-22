Tom Brady Breaks Down Matthew Stafford’s No-Look Pass to Puka Nacua Against Seahawks

Matthew Stafford has been throwing no-look passes long before they became a weekly highlight on social media. And in December’s matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, he reminded everyone why he still owns that crown.

Advertisement

On Thursday Night Football last year, Stafford delivered a filthy no-look touchdown pass to Puka Nacua in the fourth quarter, a play that helped the Rams take a commanding 30–14 lead. With the Seahawks’ coverage shaded to the outside, Stafford snapped the ball, stared down the boundary, and calmly fired the ball inside to Nacua, freezing the defender just long enough to open the throwing lane.

Tom Brady, breaking down the play in his latest YouTube video, explained that the throw wasn’t an improvisation; it was a result of muscle memory built over the years.

Brady recalled asking Stafford how he first developed the no-look technique. Stafford’s answer traced all the way back to his Detroit days with Calvin Johnson.

“When I played with Calvin, everybody in the world knew that’s where I wanted to throw the ball,” Stafford told Brady. “So I had to learn how to do different things to disguise my intention.”

That meant deliberately looking defenders away from his real target, staring right to throw left, or left to throw right, just to avoid drawing extra coverage to Johnson. Over time, it became second nature.

Brady pointed out that what makes Stafford special isn’t just the creativity, but the consistency.

“He’s executed it over time,” Brady said, “and in the biggest moments.”

Brady didn’t hesitate to bring up what he called the most daring throw he’s ever seen Stafford make: a no-look laser to Cooper Kupp on third down during the Rams’ Super Bowl-winning drive against the Bengals.

“That throw,” Brady said, “was one of the greatest throws in the history of the NFL.”

Now, as the Rams prepare to face the Seahawks again, this time with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line in the NFC Championship Game, Stafford’s mastery of deception looms large.

The December matchup itself was a classic. Stafford threw for 457 yards, while Nacua erupted for 225 receiving yards, including two touchdowns. The duo connected on a 41-yard strike in overtime that briefly gave the Rams the edge, before Seattle ultimately escaped with the win.

Seattle improved to 12–3, holding onto the NFC’s top spot, while the Rams slipped to 11–4. The upcoming clash between the Rams and Seahawks is the most competitive NFC Championship Game we’ve seen in 47 years, according to DVOA.

By nearly every objective measure, these are the two best teams in the NFL, which makes their collision at this stage both thrilling and slightly cruel. One of them will fall just short of the Super Bowl, not because they weren’t worthy, but because the league’s two most complete teams were forced to meet one game too early.