Tom Brady for President?: Brian Simpson Reckons ‘Super Bowl Crazy’ Americans Will Sure Vote for the GOAT

Sep 10, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots former quarterback Tom Brady speaks during a halftime ceremony in his honor during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady, the legendary quarterback is widely talked about in football circles because of his incredible success. Now that his football days are over, many wonder what else he could excel at, with some even suggesting he could succeed in politics.

Comedian Brian Simpson joined KFC Radio to chat about all the recent happenings that the world found interesting. He discussed fixing Game of Thrones and the viral Katt Williams interview before the talk turned to Tom Brady possibly running for president.

Simpson confidently expressed his belief that the former Patriots quarterback could have a real shot at winning the presidency. He emphasized Brady’s widespread appeal, noting his popularity among both white and black voters and his strong base in Boston, where the New England Patriots are based as he said,

“He’s got white vote, the black vote. He’s got Boston. He’s got seven Super Bowls and listen, and then people are so crazy about it was like because seven Super Bowls means I’m a winner.”

According to Simpsons, Brady’s success on the football field could make him a great political candidate. He highlighted the star quarterbacks’ impressive track record in football, particularly his seven Super Bowl victories. Moreover, he humorously suggested that Brady could kick off every debate by reminding voters of his seven Super Bowl wins while framing himself as a proven winner.

Tom Brady currently has no intention of running for office anytime soon, as he is fully focused on his new role joining the FOX network as a broadcaster. However, if Simpson’s insights are anything to go by, Tom Brady could be a contender to watch in future political races.

Could Tom Brady’s FTX Fallout Impact a Potential Presidential Run?

However, during the interview, the conversation turned toward Tom Brady’s involvement with the cryptocurrency exchange as they talked about his running for president. The host hinted that many people might have put money into FTX because of its link to Brady, affecting how they would vote, especially since they faced losses.

Comedian Brian Simpson jokingly pointed out the former quarterback’s achievements once again and expressed that Brady could slide on another crime given his seven Super Bowl championships. However, he also noted that Brady’s involvement with FTX was as an advertiser, which raises questions about his responsibility in the matter.

Brady and his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen collectively lost $48 million when FTX collapsed in 2022. Reports revealed that Brady had invested $30 million in FTX and served as an ambassador for the exchange. While Brady holds the title of the GOAT in football, his fallout from the FTX scandal is likely to linger for years to come.