Tom Brady is Doing a ‘Travesty’ to The Broadcasting Profession: ‘The Game’ Hosts are Livid With the GOAT

Tom Brady’s stake in the Raiders franchise has complicated his career as a broadcaster. As a part-owner of an NFL franchise, there are certain rules that Brady will now have to follow as an analyst. And those rules don’t sit well with Steiny & Guru of ‘95.7 The Game.’

There are now several restrictions that Brady must adhere to due to potential conflicts of interest with his broadcasting role at Fox Sports. These rstrictions really bothered Guru, who thinks Brady should just pick one – being a minority owner 0r an analyst:

“This is a joke you got to choose and now I feel like… he’s the Taylor Swift of commentators; you’re only there ’cause you’re popular.If you can’t do your job the whole week and bond and be around it and then criticize, you got to choose, man. Bring Olson back to the number one squad; that right there is hypocritical.”

As Steiny highlighted, Brady is prohibited from entering another team’s facilities. He cannot watch team practices or attend broadcast production meetings where announcers typically gather background information from coaches and team personnel.

Most disappointingly, he cannot publicly criticize game officials or other teams, which includes refraining from disagreeing with calls during broadcasts. These rules, per Steiny and Guru, grossly limit Brady’s ability to do right by his profession as a broadcaster.

Guru even went as far as suggesting that he was “doing a travesty to the profession of the guys who do it like its their only thing.”

Greg Olsen took a pay cut when he was demoted from the no. 1 squad to the no. 2 squad at Fox Sports to make way for Tom Brady. That, according to Guru, is “embarrassing for the profession” and unfair to all the professionals for whom being an analyst is their only job.