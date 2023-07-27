Tom Brady’s LV Raiders Ownership Stake Hits A Snag As New NFL Rule Complicates The Much Hyped Move

Tom Brady is suddenly turning his life around from an accomplished sportsperson to a sports investor after his retirement from NFL. One of his recent ownership moves has been with the LV Raiders. However, it is now hit with an unprecedented roadblock which is caused due to a new NFL rule in place.

Tom Brady months after his official retirement from the NFL, Brady expressed his interest in becoming a minority owner of the Raiders. However, the new NFL rule regarding the prohibition of distribution of equity stake of a team to players and employees. And with this new proposed rule in place, it complicates Brady’s efforts to own a piece of the Raiders.

Tom Brady Hit With a Potential Snag On His Raiders’ Ownership Move

Tom Brady and Raiders owner Mark Davis reached an agreement in May wherein the future Hall of Famer QB will be joining the Raiders ownership as a minority stakeholder. Although before Brady even finalized his move as a Raiders minority owner, the plan has already hit an obstacle.

The NFL held a meeting last week during the sale of the Commanders from Dan Snyder to Josh Harris. During the meeting, the team owners voted to prohibit non-family employees to own equity stakes in a team citing six particular reasons for it. However, the Raiders owner Mark Davis passionately took his stance on the issue stating his views against the said rule.

Davis explained that he had made plans to employ the former NFL QB Tom Brady as a part of the deal for him to buy a piece of the team. But the said rule passes over his concern for the same. And if Davis is unable to employ Tom Brady as a minority owner, this sets the transaction back to square one.

Can Tom Brady Return As a Player?

With dark clouds looming over his employment with the Raiders, it appears that Tom Brady is free to return to the Gridiron as a player. Interestingly, Tom Brady is still under contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers until the 2023 season and his former teammate Antoine Winfield even admitted that the team is reaching out to Brady in hopes of bringing him back.

With that being said, Tom Brady has already made it clear a couple of times that he will not be returning to play and that his decision to retire from football was final.