Months After NFL Retirement, Tom Brady Makes a Hilarious Cameo in Commercial Featuring Dan Marino and Randy Moss

It is the first time in 23 seasons that Tom Brady will not be a part of any team. He has made it clear that he won’t come out of retirement anymore. However, we can still see him making cameos here and there. One of his recent ones was in a hilarious new commercial featuring NFL greats like Dan Marino and Randy Moss.

Lays unveiled their latest marketing campaign based on former NFL greats unretiring and returning to the game they love. The Lays commercial began with Dan Marino, Jerry Rice, Emmitt Smith, and Randy Moss sitting on a couch with a pack of Lays watching a Dolphins game when Marino suggested the group to unretire.

Nostalgia Strikes as NFL Legends Unite in Commercial

A Lays commercial has been buzzing across the NFL community. An appearance by Tom Brady, who retired a few months ago, has had fans going gaga with his hilarious cameo. The ad also brought together some of the league’s all-time greats. These include Dan Marino, Randy Moss, and the legendary Emmitt Smith. The commercial is all about retired NFL stars considering the wild idea of unretiring and making a comeback to the game they love.

In the commercial, legendary RB for the Dallas Cowboys, Emmitt Smith says, “Man I wish I was out there.” Only a second goes by as Dan Marino candidly replies “Let’s unretire”. The next angle of the commercial features all the legends donning their respective team jerseys as ‘Guess who’s back, back again,’ by Eminem plays in the background. The commercial had Josh Allen in it too with the the Buffalo Bills star seen shockingly saying, “Dan Marino?” as an exhausted Marino appears in front of him.

In a game simulation in the commercial, Dan Marino gets tackled and is on the ground. Allen runs up to him and says, “Mr. Marino, you mind if I take a selfie?”

The spotlight of the commercial shifted towards Tom Brady and his former Patriots teammate Julian Edelman. In the ad, the two friends are seen enjoying the luxuries of retirement. Brady, who retired earlier this year had unretired one year prior to that to play in the NFL for one more season. Seeing the commercial, Brady says to Edelman, “Unretirement? Who’d be dumb enough to do that”

The “Brady-Mania” Sweeps Fans and Celebrities Alike

The fans went crazy on seeing some of the legends of the game in the commercial. Even the slight idea of them unretiring and coming back on the football field was nostalgic for them. A particular fan was just happy to see Brady in the commercial. He commented, “The Brady part wraps this up nicely!”.

The legendary QB was also recently seen in another video where he met Patrick Bet-David. Parick is a minority owner of the New York Yankees. In the video, Patrick was seen catching the ball as Brady called the play and told him where to run as he pin-pointed his throw towards him. Sharing the video on X, Patrick Bet-David captioned, “Just another day running routes for @TomBrady. Todays sit down with him was unbelievable. He was on fire.“

The “Brady-mania” is real and apparently no one is spared from it. From fans going crazy at the smallest glimpse of the NFL GOAT in a commercial to an MLB minority owner just casually playing catch with him, Tom Brady surely is a timeless gem who’ll just keep on giving.