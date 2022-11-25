Tom Brady New Girlfriend: Paige Spiranac’s Positive Response To Fan Who Wants Brady-Spiranac Union Sparks Fresh Dating Rumors

Tom Brady has been in the news lately for a variety of reasons. Although when it came to Tom, most of the headlines used to be around football, things have changed drastically this year.

While there has been a lot of discussion about his below-par performances in the early part of the season and his angry on-field outbursts, most of the other headlines regarding him have been about his divorce with renowned supermodel Gisele Bundchen.

The rumors about things going awry between Tom and Gisele started off when he took an unprecedented 11 day leave of absence from the Bucs camp. Soon after that, reports started emerging that the two have started living separately and days after that, both, Tom and Gisele announced that they have decided to end their marriage.

Also Read: Russell Wilson Becomes 2nd Highest Paid Quarterback Just Behind Aaron Rodgers After $245 Million Contract Extension with Broncos

Paige Spiranac Responds To Fan Who Wants Her To date Tom Brady

Post that, rumors about who will be the next partners of Tom and Gisele also started floating around. Right from Jason Momoa to Pete Davidson, several celebrities were listed by numerous website as potential future partners for Gisele.

Something similar happened in Tom’s case as well. From Taylor Swift to Kim Kardashian, many names started floating around. However, recently, a Brady fan asked renowned Golf influencer Paige Spiranac to date the superstar quarterback.

The fan stated that being an athlete herself, Paige will understand what football means to Tom and together, they will make one heck of a couple. This Tweet really went crazy viral after Paige herself decided to react to it.

If I were Tom Brady, I’d call @PaigeSpiranac. 29 years old, incredibly hot, recently divorced and a former professional athlete who would understand and support what he does for a living. And Brady loves to play golf. Now this would be a power couple. pic.twitter.com/BYWbpkrhEJ — dave smith (@davesportsgod) November 19, 2022

“You guys are so sweet, thank you! It takes no effort to be nice so I always try to do my part to make someone’s day better,” Paige replied. Although her reply doesn’t suggest that she is showing internet in dating Brady, it also means that she doesn’t think of the idea as too outlandish.

The fan had also stated that both, Paige and Brady love Golf which will make their union even better. It will be interesting to see if the fan-desired Brady-Spiranac union turns into reality.

Also Read: Tom Brady pitched a $211,995 luxury to show off his new deal with $570 million vehicle superpower