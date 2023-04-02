Tom Brady Once Revealed How He Would “Shut Up & Listen” to Gisele Bündchen Who Tried Every Unusual Way to Help Him Win

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is looked upon as one of the most talented QBs in the NFL history. Throughout his career, Brady worked incredibly hard to achieve numerous accolades and titles. However, in his NFL journey, one just cannot ignore the contribution of his former wife.

The Brazilian supermodel, Gisele Bündchen, put her modeling career on the back burner to support her QB husband for years. In fact, Tom has always been grateful for his ex-wife’s contribution, and once, while talking about the ways his former partner helped him win games, Brady let out a secret that many people did not know.

Tom Brady once recounted an adorable tale involving Gisele Bundchen

The fifteen-time Pro Bowl signal caller was going into the playoffs in 2019 when he was playing for the Patriots. Before the big game, the 45-year-old got his beard shaved at Gillette’s World Shaving Headquarters in Boston. While the QB was getting pampered, a host was also interviewing him.

One of the questions the interviewer asked was if Brady believed in any pre-game superstitions or if he carried objects that helped him win games. He revealed that before the start of the games, Gisele had instructed him to wear an amulet that she had made especially for him. “I have these little special stones, and healing stones, and protection stones and she has me wear necklace and take these drops she makes, and I say all these mantras.”

This is Tom Brady admitting his ex-wife Gisele is an actual witch. pic.twitter.com/8UYirGqFwc — Vision4theBlind (@Vision4theBlind) March 24, 2023

Brady then went on to explain how his wife used to make game predictions for him. Was she even better than many of today’s sports analysts? Well, according to Brady, she was. Hence, he stopped questioning her. “I just shut up and listen.” We would too if we had a clairvoyant wife like Gisele!

Gisele Bundchen drew homeopathic baths for her ex-husband

Not long ago, supermodel Gisele gave an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair during which she answered several hard-hitting questions about her marriage. She even embraced that people called her a witch. Bundchen also revealed that in order to make her husband feel at rest, she often drew soothing homeopathic floral baths for him. Additionally, she also gifted him pregame alters, as mentioned before, and a statue of the Hindu god Ganesha.

The globally renowned model had also claimed that just because her spiritual beliefs are different from others, she was called a witch. “If you want to call me a witch because I love astrology, I love crystals, I pray, I believe in the power of nature, then go ahead,” Bundchen had claimed.