“Tom Brady is Not My Nutritionist”: Veronika Rajek Gives a Befitting Reply to a Rowdy Brady Fan Who Wants Her to Gain a Few Pounds

Veronika Rajek has become one of the most talked about celebrities in recent times. While she used to break the internet on a regular basis in the past as well, the last couple of months or so have been incredible for her.

Her popularity graph has shot into space and one of the biggest reasons behind it is NFL superstar Tom Brady. Tom, who recently announced his retirement from the sport for the second time, had scripted one of the most famous come from behind victories of all time in December against the Saints.

Veronika was in the stands to witness the clash and after the contest ended, she uploaded a few pictures of her on Instagram account in TB12 jersey with a lengthy caption, showering love on the superstar quarterback.

As soon as the post went viral, fans started speculating that the Slovakian bombshell might be dating the Tampa Bay QB. Since then, on a regular basis, Veronika has been dropping hints through her Insta posts and stories, suggesting that there might be some truth to the Brady-dating rumors.

Veronika Rajek responds to Tom Brady fan who wants her to gain some weight

While many reckon that Veronika is just cleverly utilizing the dating rumors to gain more popularity, Brady lovers still reckon that their favorite QB might be actually interested dating her.

Despite all the rumors, despite all the hints, Veronika has mostly refrained from talking directly about Tom. However, recently, when a rowdy Brady fan commented on her latest Instagram post that his favorite star would like her to gain a few pounds, Rajek decided to give a befitting response.

“Tom Brady is asking for a little extra pounds,” the fan commented, to which Rajek replied, “he is not my nutritionist.” Realizing that his comment probably didn’t come out right, the fan again replied, “sorry, you both look gorgeous. I admire both of you guys.”

Whenever Veronika posts something, the comment section ends up getting hijacked by Brady lovers. Nevertheless, Tom has now retired and would probably consider resuming his dating life. Will Veronika be his next partner? Only time will tell.

