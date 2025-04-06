Tom Brady Once Revealed That His Biggest Motivation to Play Football Was Never to be a Champion: “Just Loved Throwing the Ball”

Announcer Tom Brady looks on before an NFC wild card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers at Lincoln Financial Field. Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The focus on money and success often pulls athletes away from the game they once loved. But when you play for the love of the game, success follows naturally—just like it did for Tom Brady. Brady, widely regarded as the greatest player to ever step onto the gridiron, played the game he loved for over two decades, dominating until the very end and securing seven Super Bowl titles.

Along the way, he earned five Super Bowl MVPs and three regular-season MVPs, was named All-Pro six times, and made 15 Pro Bowls. He holds the records for most career passing yards, touchdowns, pass attempts, and completions in both the regular season and the postseason. There’s nothing Brady didn’t win, but his success came when he stopped trying to control everything.

In an episode of The Pivot Podcast, Brady revealed that his natural instinct as a quarterback was to control everything around him. He wanted perfection, and to achieve that, he felt he needed to take charge of the chaos surrounding him. But as life went on, he realized that life itself is uncontrollable.

“I had so many things that were in my control. But the thing you realize in life is you’re not in control that much. What I need to do is to be better with less control. I can’t be so anxious when things aren’t going exactly the way I want. There was so much I wanted to go well that I felt if I try to control everything, then it would go well. What goes well is what’s inside you. You are in control of what’s inside you.”

But did he enjoy success with this new mindset? Absolutely.

He reveled in every achievement and every victory, never taking success for granted. Brady constantly reminded himself why he started playing football in the first place—it was because he loved the game.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion found joy in the simple act of throwing the ball, especially when he felt the ball leave his hand perfectly. That feeling still gives him chills. Success and Championships were just the by-products of that love.

By the latter half of his career, he began to enjoy practices more than the games because they allowed him to embrace football without the pressure of perfection.

“I wouldn’t say I took success for granted. The reason I fell in love with football, it was never to be a champion. I love just throwing the football. I still do. When I see that ball spiral out of my hands, I love that.”

Now, as he embarks on his next chapter as a commentator, team owner, and businessman, Brady is focused on living more freely and enjoying every moment of what he does.