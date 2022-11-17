Tom Brady Once Took His Son Jack To a ‘Not So Kid Friendly’ Snoop Dogg Super Bowl Celebration Party

Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and son John Jack Brady celebrate with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady is one of the biggest stars in the world of the NFL. His career has stretched well over two decades and he is still showing no signs of slowing down.

There aren’t many footballers in the world who would still crave a Super Bowl ring after winning 7. Moreover, the kind of physical fitness he has maintained is just astounding.

After winning 6 Super Bowl titles with the New England Patriots, he went to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 and ended up winning another title in his maiden season for his new franchise.

He is indeed one of a kind and one of the most disciplined athletes ever. However, even someone as seriously workaholic as Brady deserves to be a part of a few late night parties, especially when you have just won the Super Bowl.

Also Read: Packers Fans React To Aaron Rodgers 3 Interception Game, Call For MVP To Retire

Tom Brady Took His Son Jack To a Crazy Midnight Super Bowl Party

The story we are going to shed light upon today consists of one such party, Snoop Dogg, dancers, a pole and a lot more. Back in 2019, when the Rams were defeated by Brady’s Patriots at Super Bowl LII, a late night party was organized in the hotel.

Tom Brady was there and renowned rapper Snoop Dogg was also present at the party. There were dancers and a special pole at the event was put up and things were about to get steamy.

However, looking at how things were unfolding in the party, Brady was getting fearful for his life as he took his son Jack with him to the party which clearly wouldn’t have pleased Bridget Moynahan.

Talking about the incident, Tom had told Sirius XM, “It was midnight. It was in our hotel. So, we had this special spot on the stage. Snoop had a pole up and there was some girls, they were clothed,” Brady stated.

“At the same time, there was a pole and my son, he had his eyes open and he was listening to music. And I said, ‘Jack, cover your eyes,'” Tom added. Jack had told his father that he can handle what was going on.

Tom went on to add that it was an incredible experience and he still talks about that party with his son.

Also Read: Tom Brady 100k Yards: How Many Passing Yards Does Tom Brady Have In His Career?