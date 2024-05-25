KC Chiefs Go to White House Next Friday, and Mayor Q Wishes Travis Kelce Finishes the Speech Patrick Mahomes Stopped Last Year

When the Chiefs visited the White House last year after their Super Bowl win, Travis Kelce was quite disappointed with how his plan was foiled. He successfully distracted the President of the United States, Joe Biden, and was about to address the entire country behind the podium. But Patrick Mahomes cheekily intercepted his TE teammate before he could utter more than one line. So, will 2024 be Kelce’s year? The mayor of Kansas City sincerely hopes so.

According to recent reports, Joe Biden recently extended an invitation to the Chiefs, who successfully defended their title in Super Bowl LVIII. Mayor Quinton Lucas confirmed this news with a tweet and added that he is super excited for the team to visit the President’s Palace on Friday. He also addressed Travis Kelce’s foiled plan from last year, noting,

“Kinda hoping [Travis Kelce] gets to deliver his remarks this time.”

Excited to see the Chiefs headed back to the White House next Friday. Thanks, President Biden! Kinda hoping @tkelce gets to deliver his remarks this time. pic.twitter.com/iOGMsggd4p — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) May 24, 2024

The Travis Kelce incident took place right after he and Patrick Mahomes presented President Biden with a customized jersey, the first of its kind in history. The jersey had the 46 number embroidered on it, signifying Biden’s 46th presidency.

However, following the history-making, Kelce swiftly walked up to the podium and said, ‘I’ve been waiting for this (moment my entire life),’ before being cut off by Patrick, leaving the entire crowd bursting into laughter. Even Joe Biden was puzzled, gesturing with his hands in disbelief.

Fans’ excitement, including that of Mayor Lucas, is certainly understandable. However, the entire comment section of his tweet is filled with discussions about the recent Harrison Butker controversy, which even led to the firing of one of the city’s employees.

Now-Deleted Tweet Featuring Harrison Butker Gets City Employee Fired

In the last few days, Chiefs’ kicker Harrison Butker has become the center of attention due to his controversial commencement speech at Benedictine College.

He spoke against LGBTQ rights, took jabs at President Biden, and suggested that women should focus on being homemakers rather than pursuing careers, sparking widespread backlash and attempts to cancel the star kicker.

Even the City of Kansas City took a swipe at Butker, partly doxing where he lives on their official X page. “Just a reminder that Harrison Butker lives in the City of Lee’s Summit,” read the now-deleted tweet, as per KansasCity.com.

Consequently, Mayor Lucas told KCMO Talk Radio on Thursday that the employee responsible for the tweet was let go. Later in the afternoon, a spokesperson for the Mayor further clarified:

“The employee has been separated from the Cityworkforce for violation of City policy by posting outside the scope of authorized City communications. The City will have no further comment on the post or individual employees related to it,” as per KCTV5.com.

Notably, while the controversy around Butker keeps mounting, his jersey sales broke every record there is to break, once again proving that social media outbreaks merely translate to real-life consequences.

Moreover, several high-profile individuals, including Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, defended Butker’s comments. It will surely be interesting to see if the star kicker joins the team for their visit to the White House next week.