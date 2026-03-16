Tom Brady’s Rumored Girlfriend Alix Earle Spotted with Joe Burrow After the Oscars

Joe Burrow attended the Oscars this year and stirred quite a few rumors about his dating life in the process. He was spotted partying alongside Tom Brady’s rumored girlfriend, Alix Earle, and two other women. Naturally, this led some to believe that Brady and Earle are no longer together.

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Along with Earle, Burrow left the awards show to party with influencer Stassie Karanikolaou and musical artist Tate McRae. Earle has been spotted with Brady multiple times since their first appearance together at a New Year’s Eve party. But recently, the former NFL quarterback was seen talking and leaving with Scooter Braun’s ex-wife, Yael Cohen, at a party hosted by Tony Gonzalez.

This all came after brief rumors that Brady and Sydney Sweeney were dating last year, after they were spotted dancing together at a party hosted by Jeff Bezos. But the rumors have since fizzled out, and Sweeney has now reportedly moved on to dating Scooter Braun. It’s a massive circle of connections that people are still trying to piece together.

Joe Burrow Parties With Alix Earle, Stassie Karanikolaou & Tate McRae After Oscars | Click to read more https://t.co/UDmEbPSCqR pic.twitter.com/fRSe44AZ0O — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) March 16, 2026

Meanwhile, Burrow was last known to be dating model Olivia Ponton. However, rumors suggest that they are no longer together. Burrow wasn’t spotted with her at all during the Super Bowl weekend in San Francisco. Furthermore, the Bengals QB was recently linked to Jessica Alba after being seen with her in Las Vegas. Burrow and Ponton never confirmed their relationship or even addressed the breakup rumors.

The fact of the matter is that Brady and Earle don’t have a serious relationship. Sources have described them as being “casual” and having a “I’ll see you when I see you” type of dynamic.

Some have theorized that Brady wasn’t comfortable with the attention he received from being seen with Earle and has since ended the relationship. But she is also reportedly “unbothered” and “not worried” about him being linked to other women like Cohen lately.

At the end of the day, it’s anyone’s best guess what Brady’s relationship status is as of now. Coming off a 13-year marriage to Gisele Bundchen, with whom he has two kids, Brady seems to be keeping his options open and his relationship status fluid. He’s getting out there and testing the waters with all different types of women.

It probably won’t be too long before the seven-time Super Bowl champ is linked to another woman whom he’s seen with in public. That just seems to be the way these things go. A good question to ask, though, is how long Earle will be okay with him seeing other women before she decides to go her own route. It already looks like she, like him, is testing the waters.