Tom Brady’s Rumored Girlfriend Veronika Rajek Shares Her Special “Diaper Plan” to Protect Personal Belongings on the Beach

Veronika Rajek has now become a huge star in the States. Ever since she confessed her love for the newly single NFL legend Tom Brady, fans have been closely following her on social media. With enormous fan attention, the blond beauty utilizes Instagram as a medium to speak her mind and often shares daily updates and funny posts on her story.

Recently, one such post seems to have caused a whirlwind across the internet. Rajek recently shared a witty and effective approach to protect personal belongings on a beach.

Veronika Rajek evokes laughter with her crazy idea

In a series of her latest Instagram stories, Rajek shared a meme that seems to have helped her a lot. There is literally a diaper placed on the beach with a bunch of wallets and keys inside it. Just wrap it up and keep it wherever you want. Nobody will dare to touch, she presumes.

The post had a headline that read, “How to never get your things stolen”. As a follow-up to this pic, Rajek also shared a beautiful sunset from the beach with silent tides hitting the coast.

Even though she enjoys massive attention on social media, there have been instances when the Slovakian bombshell has received heavy criticism. People often commented on her slim posture and body-shame her online. Unfortunately, such trolls have taken a hit on her future contracts and aspirations in the modeling industry.

“My body is considered a danger on social media, and I am constantly being canceled by trolls for doing absolutely nothing but sharing photos of my body,” Rajek had said in an interview. Netizens call her privileged, and most of them feel jealous of her body because she has a natural curve despite being so tall and slim at the same time.

Rajek reveals her secret to staying fit

The 27-year-old has a strict routine when it comes to fitness. It is her bread and butter, and hence, attracting prominent personalities in the industry becomes a priority. It is essential to remain in good shape. Avoiding junk food and alcohol is her number one rule, and if anybody wants to replicate her, she calls it an important decision.

“I only eat like five or six foods all year long. I only eat green salads, tomato soup, grapes with Nutella and strawberries, spaghetti, and some Slovak food.” Rajek said, per celebwell.com. Along with a strict diet, working out is an important aspect.

Rajek loves running and squats are a part of her daily routine. It helps her stay in shape and burn calories as much as possible. The mantra to success is perseverance, so remaining consistent throughout the process is her secret weapon.