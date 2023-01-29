Tom Brady’s Rumored Girlfriend Veronika Rajek’s Latest Vacay Pics Are Raising the Temperature

Slovakian model Veronika Rajek has constantly made the headlines in the past few months. Although she was extensively followed on different social media handles before that as well, in the last few weeks, she has witnessed an unprecedented growth in popularity.

A massive reason behind the sudden upsurge in Veronika’s popularity is NFL superstar Tom Brady. Last month, Rajek witnessed Brady’s heroics in the game against the Saints. Post that, she took to her Instagram and posted a lengthy message showering love on the superstar QB.

As soon as her post went viral, fans started speculating that Rajek might be dating the Tampa Bay star who recently parted ways with Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen.

Although Veronika never publicly claimed that she is dating the champion, subtly, she kept on hinting through her Insta stories that there might be some truth to the rumors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veronika Rajek,MBA.,MSc (@veronikarajek)

Also Read: Tom Brady Once Shattered Oscar-Winning Star Matt Damon’s Window Just to Show How Strong His Arm Really Is

Veronika Rajek is certainly enjoying her stay in Mexico

While several fans and experts opined that Rajek is cleverly utilising the Brady dating rumors to gain more followers, many are still convinced that something is going on between the Instagram bombshell and the 7-time Super Bowl champion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veronika Rajek,MBA.,MSc (@veronikarajek)

One thing is for sure, Veronika knows how to set the Internet on fire. Recently, she shared a few pictures from her stay in Mexico which ended up breaking the Internet.

Rajek posted a mirror selfie as well as a picture in red bikini while tagging Orchid Beach House, where she is currently staying in Tulum. It would be fair to say that Rajek probably is just a crazy fan of the star QB as her stories and posts regarding Tom have stopped coming in after the Bucs’ elimination from the playoffs.

Moreover, in an interaction with ‘Pillow Talk,’ Rajek had jokingly said that her stay in America was not focused on finding a partner as she doesn’t want to get a Green Card that way. Are the Brady dating hints finally over, or will we get to see more of them in the future? Only time will tell.

Also Read: ‘Drunk & Unruly’ Jackson Mahomes Once Embarrassed Patrick Mahomes by Creating a Scene at a Nightclub