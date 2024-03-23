Top 5 Free Agency Signing of 2024: From Jonah Jackson to Josh Jacobs, Dave Helman Gladly Makes His Top Picks

Teams wasted no time diving into free agency this offseason. As we officially step into the 2024 offseason, it’s clear that some teams have made impressive moves by signing top-notch free agents, strengthening their rosters significantly. Dave Helman, host of the NFL on FOX Podcast, recently shared his top five favorite signings of the 2024 free agency season. Let’s break down his picks and what he had to say about them.

#5 Jonah Jackson to the LA Rams

Dave calls out the latest move by the LA Rams to sign former Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson for a 3-year, $51 million contract. He believes this addition strengthens the Rams’ offensive line alongside center Steve Avila and guard Kevin Dotson, making it a force to be reckoned with.

#4 Geno Stone to the Cincinnati Bengals

Dave praises the smart move made by the Cincinnati Bengals by signing safety Geno Stone to a 2-year, $14 million deal. With seven interceptions under his belt last year, Stone adds depth to the Bengal’s roster especially as they search for someone to fill the shoes of safety Jesse Bates, who now plays for the Atlanta Falcons.

#3 Jonah Williams to the Arizona Cardinals

Dave highlights the Arizona Cardinals’ signing of LT Jonah Williams, formerly with the Bengals, to a two-year, $30 million deal. Williams brings valuable starting experience to the Cardinals as he has started 59 games in four seasons. Moreover, he also complements offensive tackle Paris Johnson, who had an impressive rookie year last season. Dave believes this creates a solid tackle duo in Arizona and one to watch out for next season.

#2 Denico Autry to the Houston Texans

Dave is impressed with the Houston Texans’ addition of Denico Autry at defensive tackle. Autry recently signed a 2-year, $20 million deal with Texans. Dave notes that Houston’s head coach, Demeco Ryan, understands Autry’s capabilities well. Autry had an impressive last season with the Tennessee Titans recording 11.5 sacks, 50 tackles, and 17 QB Hits. Furthermore, his ability to disrupt opponents’ offensive lines excites Dave, as it adds strength to the Texans’ defense.

#1 Josh Jacobs to the Green Bay Packers

Lastly, Dave mentions the excitement around running back Josh Jacobs joining the Green Bay Packers after he accepted a $4-year, $48 million with them. While acknowledging that this move may seem obvious, Dave anticipates the thrill of watching Jacobs carry the ball for the Packers QB Jordan Love. Additionally, having Josh Jacobs join forces with RB AJ Dillon and WR Christian Watson adds a new dimension to the Packers’ offense.

Who Was the Worst Free Agent Signing in NFL History?

Former quarterback Scott Mitchell started his NFL career in 1991 with the Miami Dolphins and after backing up QB Dan Marino he finally got the chance to start games after he signed a deal with the Detroit Lions in 1994. Despite starting with a 4-5 record in 1994, he turned things around in the promising 1995 season, leading his team to the playoffs with a 10-6 record. During this season, he racked up 4332 yards, threw 32 touchdowns, and had 12 interceptions.

However, his season took a dreadful turn in the first playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He threw four interceptions, leading to a devastating 58-37 loss for the Lions, crushing their Super Bowl hopes. Two years later, he had another opportunity to redeem himself in the Wild Card Round but struggled, completing only 10 of 25 passes for 78 yards with one interception. His poor performances in the playoffs have marked him as one of the worst free-agent signings in NFL history.