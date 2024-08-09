“Very Concerned” Travis Kelce Prioritizes NFL Training Over Rushing to Taylor Swift After Eras Tour Terror Threat: Reports

Taylor Swift’s concerts in Vienna, set for August 8th, 9th, and 10th, had to be canceled due to a terror threat. However, her boyfriend Travis Kelce will not be able to rush off to be with her during these tough times, as he is in the middle of training camp.

Advertisement

A 19-year-old with roots in North Macedonia was apprehended by authorities after confessing to planning a suicide attack at one of the shows with the intention of causing harm. A young Austrian was also taken into custody in relation to the case. The decision to call off the booked concerts, which were expected to attract tens of thousands of fans was taken to ensure everyone’s safety.

In the middle of this concerning situation, Taylor’s boyfriend and Chiefs star, Travis, expressed worry about her well-being. As soon as he learned about the attack, Travis “immediately'”reached out to offer his support, according to Page Six.

“He’s very concerned,” a source exclusively told Page Six on Thursday.

Despite his anxiety about the ‘I Knew You Were Trouble’ singer’s safety, Kelce is unable to fly to Europe to be with her due to his training camp commitments.

With the 2024 season around the corner and training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs actively going on, the TE’s attention is focused on fulfilling his obligations to the team and gearing up for the upcoming games. This means that he cannot easily step away from the camp even during such a personal crisis.

However, another source close to Kelce disclosed that he was by Taylor’s side all along over the phone to compensate for his absence to provide comfort during the extremely tense time.

Travis supports Taylor through the Vienna terror threat

Travis was quick to reach out to Taylor once he heard about the security threat at her Vienna concert, reports the U.S. Sun. As per their insider, he had a long conversation with the pop icon, whose tour in Vienna had to be canceled due to a terror threat, and offered her the comfort she needed to lift her spirits during the scare.

“You can tell that he was helping her feel better and made her laugh, to make this situation and the day she went through end up on a more fun note,” per the Sun’s source.

Even though the three-time Super Bowl champion was relieved when the Vienna shows were called off for safety concerns, he was prepared to travel to Europe if Swift needed him.

While Swift initially felt shaken by the terror threat, she remains determined to carry on with her Eras Tour. She has five shows lined up in London before heading to North America, where she will reunite with Kelce and possibly catch one of his pre-season games on August 22.