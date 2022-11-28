Jerry Hughes Smashes Gatorade Tub In Frustration After Another Embarrassing Loss Against Dolphins

Oct 30, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) reacts during the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans are having a difficult season this time around. Only a few players like Jerry Hughes have been able to deliver impressive performances. Without a doubt, it must be frustrating for them to be a part of a 1-8-1 team.

During their week 12 clash, the Miami Dolphins quickly built a 30-point lead to defeat Houston Texans by 30-15. This was Miami’s fifth straight victory. In a game that was a 30-point rout at halftime, Tua Tagovailoa threw for 299 yards and had his fourth straight game without an interception. Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill each had 85 yards receiving.

With Kyle Allen starting at quarterback in place of the benched Davis Mills, Houston (1-9-1) managed just 32 yards through its first 25 plays. The 210 total yards of offense for the Texans, the majority of which came in the second half.

Jerry Hughes Kicked the Gatorade tub in Frustration

Jerry Hughes of the Houston Texans expressed his frustration with his team’s performance against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The Dolphins were in the midst of a sweep of the Texans, who were in last place. Hughes vented his rage on an unsuspecting Gatorade cooler after scoring a touchdown.

Jerry Hughes is mad, madpic.twitter.com/Ekc0g5fyjm — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 27, 2022

With 3:06 remaining in the first quarter, the Dolphins scored their first touchdown of the contest when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed a 4-yard touchdown pass on a scramble drill to tight end Durham Smythe. Hughes was captured on camera by CBS Sports on the sidelines expressing his displeasure. Between yells of rage, the 34-year-old kicked off a Gatorade tub.

Every Texans fan who anticipated the team to at least be better than its 2021 incarnation can relate to Hughes’ frustration. The Texans, however, seem to be mired in a rebuild.

Hughes was acquired in the offseason from the Buffalo Bills and has had an opportunity to shine in Lovie Smith’s defence. He had eight sacks and 25 total tackles entering Sunday’s game. It’s the most sacks he’s had since joining the Bills in 2018.

He was a member of the Buffalo Bills from 2013 to 2021 and previously spent three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.

