“We Have a Proven Track-Record”: State Senator Welcomes Patrick Mahomes & Co. to Kansas Amid Jackson County Sales Tax Concerns

With two straight Super Bowl victories and on the path to a record third, the Kansas City Chiefs are undeniably living through one of the most glorious periods in their history. Until you look at their stadium situation. For a champion side, their stadium fails to deliver a fan experience worth the salt. Now with Jackson County rejecting their renovation plans, it doesn’t seem like things will be improving anytime soon.

However, the Chiefs aren’t short of options. After the rejection news hit the streets, various counties from the Kansas state have reportedly thrown their hat in the ring to be the next home for the Chiefs. KMBC 9’s local correspondent Matt Evans in coverage earlier today reported that Clay County members are interested in bringing either the Royals or the Chiefs other both to their county. Matt also revealed that the State House in Topeka is also “buzzing” with the prospect of being the next home to the Chiefs. He reported,

“Now, it’s not just Clay County that would be interested in the possibility of bringing in the Royals or the Chiefs, but the Kansas State House in Topeka has also been buzzing today about the possibility of bringing one or both of the teams across the state line.”

Kansas Senator David Haley of Topeka also gave a statement to KMBC 9 where he inspired confidence in his county by sharing their “proven track record” in being home to magnanimous entertainment venues.

“But I do think it’s doable. We have a proven track record for successfully bringing large entertainment and economic development venues to the state in this region already.”

It will be truly sad to see Arrowhead Stadium move away from its original location. As much as we hope for a truce, a lot of signs as of now point towards a change in location for the Chiefs.

Kansas City Chiefs Set For a New Home Stadium?