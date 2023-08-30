To Celebrate $200,000,000 Worth Aaron Rodgers’ Colossal Failures, Milwaukee Announces Free Drinks if Jets Lose

Aug 26, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) runs with the ball against the New York Giants during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

The aftermath of the departure of $200,000,000 worth QB Aaron Rodgers from Green Bay has irked a lot of Packers fans. If that wasn’t enough, Rodgers even poached talented stars like Allen Lazard, Tim Boyle Billy Turner from the Packers’ roster. This further sent the fans’ sentiments into overdrive. As a reaction, a Milwaukee restaurant and bar has taken a unique step to counter the emotions by offering free drinks every time Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets lose.

Advertisement

An intriguing move nonetheless, the Milwaukee pub has started a promotion tied to the performance of their legend Aaron Rodgers but in a negative way. Quite a creative way to let fans express their mixed feelings. How many bills for the free drinks the pub would have to foot will be an interesting calculation to see as the 2023 NFL season moves along.

Milwaukee Pub is Ready to Incur Losses if Aaron Rodgers Struggles to Go Big

NFL fever is real and it’s at the highest just before the start of a new season. Riding on the fever is the Jack’s American Pub in Milwaukee’s Lower East Side. The pub has launched a rather unconventional promotion for the Packers fans. However, there’s just one catch to it. The promotional freebies would only be available to them if their beloved legend Aaron Rodgers loses a game with his new team after as a starter.

Advertisement

This will be a roller-coaster for the fans as Rodgers nearly played two decades for the Packers. Over the years, A-Rod has given them numerous moments to cherish. However, it’s 2023 -24 now, and if the NY Jets lose a game that Rodgers starts, the pub has pledged to cover the bar tabs of its customers. Social media got quite the reaction to the unique offer.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Brett_McMurphy/status/1696225310700605495?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Antmuse/status/1696509722042482720?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/iiCuyler/status/1696554653150855635?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

There’s some catch to the ‘too good to be true’ offer. It comes with a set of rules. To qualify for the offer, the fans would have to start a new tab at least 15 minutes before kickoff. The deal does not include food purchases. The customers also need to remain present until the game concludes. Of course, the main condition still remains – Rodgers must be the starting QB for the Jets. Although, the offer won’t apply if the Jets and Green Bay Packers play simultaneously. As per the current schedule, this only affects four games at the moment, as explained by Fox11Online.

Advertisement

Mixed Reaction to Aaron Rodgers’ Departure

It’s never easy for the fans to see their legend leave for a rival team. Rodgers’ departure from the Packers to the New York Jets certainly ignited a range of emotions among the Packers faithful. Matt Shneidman, beat writer for the Packers discussed some of these sentiments on ‘The Rich Eisen Show‘. Matt was asked by Rich Eisen,

“Speaking of Hard Knocks narratives, how are Packers fans dealing with Rodgers living his best life, and apparently being invigorated by the youth?”

Schneidman had a befitting reply that truly sounded like how the Packers fans would be feeling. He said, “Yeah, the response I’ve seen is that they’re letting Jets fans have this honeymoon period because they think Jets fans are going to realize here in a little bit um that you know it was honeymoon period for the Packers too; And then he got mad at the receivers; And he started getting angry and all this stuff.”

Aaron Rodgers is currently embracing his new team and it’s all hugs and smiles at present. Fans and supporters on both sides are still adapting to the changed dynamics. However, for the Green Bay Packers fans, seeing their legend in different colors won’t be easy. At such a time, the promotional offer by the Milwaukee bar seems to be a sure-shot hit.