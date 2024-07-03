Travis Kelce Reveals Taylor Swift’s Masterstroke Behind His Idea of Getting on Stage

Taylor Swift concluded the first leg of her Eras Tour in London with a surprise that left both Swifties and football fans buzzing. Her beau, Travis Kelce, made his onstage debut, carrying the ‘Cruel Summer’ hitmaker in his arms as part of the ‘I Can Do It With A Broken Heart’ outfit change skit. He even wowed the audience by imitating Jim Carrey’s goofy dance moves from Dumb and Dumber. But as it turns out, it was all his idea to begin with.

During their July 3 episode of the ‘New Heights’ podcast, Travis’s brother Jason Kelce couldn’t help but ask whose idea it was for Travis to appear on the big stage. In response, the Chiefs’ player revealed that he had initially mentioned it to TayTay, asking her if he could be one of the bikes from her ‘1989’ segment of the show, which left the songstress completely baffled.

She felt a bit startled and asked if he would actually make such an appearance. Fair enough, Travis himself revealed that it’s quite unlike him to get on the big stage; he prefers not to. However, the NFL star was very much on board for his Lover. “I’d love to do that. Are you kidding me?” Travis said while recalling the conversation.

“I’ve seen the show enough — might as well put me to work here,” he continued. And the rest, as they say, is history. Travis got up on the stage, ate, and left no crumbs. However, he didn’t quite get to make his appearance on the bike, as the showrunners were concerned that he might accidentally collide with one of the dancers.

“Sure enough, she found the perfect, perfect part of the show for me to come in. There was no bike in case I ran into somebody else or hit one of the dancers or anything. It was the safest option.”

Travis saying it initially his idea to go on stage during the 1989 set but that Taylor found the “perfect part of the show” for him to be a part of ♥️ pic.twitter.com/NU5M7CmoXA — (@TayvisHaze) July 3, 2024

That said, the 34-year-old football player did have his concerns as well. When carrying his significant other, he was quite nervous about dropping Taylor while walking her to the red sofa. However, just as in February, the star tight end emerged as the victor.

Throughout his entire performance, Travis had a smile as big as the moon, visibly happy about being part of the show. During the podcast, he even shouted out Taylor’s backup dancer, Kameron Saunders, whose brother he has won two Super Bowls with. Undoubtedly, Travis is living the life, both on and off the field. And as it turns out, it’s not so different for Taylor either.

Exclusive Source Reveals Taylor and Travis Are Inseparable

A source close to the power couple recently told People that Travis and Taylor are quite happy together. The two are also very serious about each other, which feels quite different for each of them.

The duo connect deeply with each other, evident in their outings and now the romantic Eras tour showing. The source further revealed that while there were initial confusions and doubts about the two, considering they walk very different paths in life, as soon as they united, everyone got to witness how similar they were in career, family, and friendships.

“They have so much fun together, and it just works. It’s funny to their friends because at first everyone wondered what they had in common, but you realize how similar they are. They both wear their hearts on their sleeves and are all-in with everything they do, whether it’s with career, family or friends.”

The source close to the couple also revealed that while football is still Travis’s priority, his relationship with Taylor is no less important. His romantic gestures when they are apart are proof of this. That being said, with all the positive buzz about the two and their chemistry, which runs deeper than the Mariana Trench, we fans are definitely hearing some bells ringing.