Travis Kelce Shocked, Patrick Mahomes Throws 3 INTs as Texans Eye Playoffs After 0-3 Start

Patrick Mahomes has delivered plenty of “how-did-he-do-that?” moments throughout his career, but Sunday night at Arrowhead was the exact opposite. The two-time MVP completed just 14 of 33 passes for 160 yards, threw three interceptions, and failed to record a touchdown in a stunning 20–10 loss to the Houston Texans. He added 59 yards on the ground, but it barely mattered on a night where Kansas City’s offense looked completely broken.

Mahomes was shut down by Houston’s vaunted defense, a sight almost unheard of over his seven seasons as the Chiefs’ starter. The Texans not only picked him off three times, but also stopped Kansas City on two fourth-down attempts in the second half, flipping the AFC playoff picture on its head.

And Kansas City’s supporting cast offered no help. The Chiefs’ receivers suffered six drops, including game-swinging mistakes from Rashee Rice and Travis Kelce.

On fourth-and-4, Mahomes delivered a strike to Rice: drop, Kansas City turns it over. Moments later, with the season hanging by a thread, Mahomes hit Kelce downfield: bobble, popped into the air, intercepted by Azeez Al-Shaair.

It was déjà vu for Kelce, who bobbled a similar pass in Week 2 against the Eagles, handing Philadelphia a momentum-changing pick in that 20–17 loss.

The defeat drops Kansas City to 6–7, leaving their once-comfortable playoff future suddenly out of their hands. According to The Athletic’s simulator, the Chiefs now have just a 16% chance to reach the postseason. Even if they somehow win their next four, that number only climbs to 52%, meaning they need both wins and help.

For a franchise that has reached three straight Super Bowls and made the AFC Championship Game in each of Mahomes’ seven seasons, this is a one-year collapse no one saw coming. The Chiefs are now genuinely in danger of missing the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

Houston, meanwhile, continues its remarkable turnaround after a 0–3 start. Not only did they seize control of the game, but they handed Mahomes the lowest passer rating of his entire career, regular season or playoffs, at 19.8.

With the postseason suddenly within reach, the Texans looked like the veteran, poised team. The Chiefs looked like the ones searching for answers.