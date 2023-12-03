Desperate Patriots Fans Aren’t Dismissing the Idea of Colin Kaepernick Taking Up the QB Job in New England; “Anybody, Literally Anybody”

The New England Patriots are having a disastrous season as they sit on one of the worst 2-9 losing records in the league for the first time in two decades. The Patriots fans are losing patience as the current quarterback options have failed to deliver for the team this season.

Advertisement

Patriots QB Mac Jones started 11 games and has more interceptions than touchdowns in his third NFL season. Reports suggest that Mac Jones has been benched as the starter in favor of Bailey Zappe. The team’s head coach, Bill Belichick, known for his constructive coaching style is also facing backlash since the legendary QB Tom Brady left him following the 2019 season. Amidst the Patriots’ absence of a winning quarterback, some fans are recommending Colin Kaepernick for the crucial role required by New England.

A user on X shared the idea of sending Kaepernick to Patriots and the fans were quick to respond. Some football fans are tired of hearing his name being associated with every NFL team needing a QB. Surprisingly, some liked the idea of trying him out because the Patriots have less than a 1% chance of making the playoffs this season anyway. One fan expressed curiosity in the outcome of installing Kaepernick as QB:

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/marvonair_show/status/1729876694767698097?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Many seemed to favor Kaepernick, just so the Patriots would keep bombing this season:

Someone expressed, “Just for the rest of this season Gotta keep the tank going strong”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/_joshuaterry/status/1729714552181260641?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A Dolphins fan supports Kaepernick joining the Patriots, stating, “As a Dolphins fan, I am wildly in favor of this. Absolutely yes.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Jerry__Grey/status/1729602807584415872?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another person sarcastically remarked, “Yes. They should also see if Joe Namath is still available. Maybe Dan Orlovsky can still throw. All similar options”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Hewie44/status/1729704680182137069?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

One more said, “No, he’s almost 40”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MaxyHoops/status/1729601820329189751?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Someone else commented highlighting the desperation in New England,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/0ffsetSynt4x/status/1729602057605136386?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Former 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick played his last NFL game in the 2016 season. No NFL teams in the following season signed him after he protested police brutality during NFL games by taking a knee during the national anthem. However, the 36-year-old QB is very much keen on making a comeback in the league.

Kaepernick’s Unsuccessful Attempt for a Jets Opportunity

Despite being away from the league for six years, Kaepernick sent a letter to the New York Jets in order to get a QB job a couple of months ago. The former QB saw an opportunity after NY Jets star Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in the Week 1 game against the Buffalo Bills.

His friend and musician J. Cole posted the letter on his Instagram which was sent to the Jets ten days after Rodgers’ injury. Kaepernick addressed the letter to Jets GM Joe Douglas and asked for a place in the practice squad of the team. The 49ers QB shared that if things don’t work out perfectly, the team can still see what he’s capable of. However, if things go really well, the team will realize they have a valuable player they can rely on.

However, the Jets showed no interest, leaving his NFL comeback attempt unfulfilled once more. But, it will be interesting to see if Bill Belichick decides to give him a chance to play for the Patriots until they find a solid QB1.