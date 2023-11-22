Eagles Take a Dig at Travis Kelce’s Relationship With Taylor Swift After Defeating Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs versus Philadelphia Eagles matchup was one of the most awaited matches that concluded in Arrowhead Stadium on Nov. 20. The two teams faced each other first time after the Super Bowl in February this year. However, the Eagles shone brightly amongst the two scoring a 21-17 upset.

Advertisement

Despite the on-field success, the Eagles attempted another shakedown at the Chiefs taking it to social media. In a move that tickled the rivalry, the Eagles took a dig at Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s relationship with pop icon Taylor Swift.

Travis Kelce is known for his standout performances on the field, especially being an asset alongside QB Patrick Mahomes. Caught up in the crosshairs of the iconic rivalry, the image of Travis Kelce placing a peck on his brother Jason Kelce’s cheek made it to their official account.

Advertisement

The caption injected some humor into the Eagles victory while also apologising with a ‘sorry we had to’ tagline, saying, “One of these guys is a finalist for sexiest man alive [Jason] and the other is dating an Eagles fan [Travis].”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Eagles/status/1726623937734352957?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Interestingly enough, while the pop star Taylor Swift has become a new addition to the fanbase of the Chiefs, her family is known for being an Eagles fan. Jason Kelce’s appearance amongst the finalists of People’s List of Sexiest Man Alive adds more context to the ribbing.

Philadelphia Eagles’ Digs at Kansas City Chiefs in Swift-Style

In a continuation of their mockery, the Eagles took to social media for another jab at the Kansas City Chiefs. Again Kelce’s history with Taylor Swift was at center stage as the Eagles posted a picture of a friendship bracelet adorned with beads inscribed with the words ‘Eagles Win’.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Eagles/status/1726819090730524769?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The reference dates to reports of Kelce attempting to connect with Taylor Swift by offering her a friendship bracelet. Moreover, the caption “in our winning era” is a direct reference to Swift’s Eras Tour. There is no doubt that the tables have turned after the latest matchup of the Chiefs and the Eagles.

The Philadelphia Eagles have maintained their winning streak for the fourth straight week. They are now 9-1 in the season crushing the NFC East conference. The Chiefs on the other hand have attained the third loss of the season, but rank first in AFC West. Consequently, their rivalry remains a topic of intrigue until they meet again on different sides of the field.