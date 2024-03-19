“Pretty Impressive for a Catcher”: Tom Brady Takes a Trip Down Memory Lane, Shares Visuals of SI Covers he Featured in

Tom Brady’s reputation as one of the greatest athletes in American Sports history is unquestionable. He has had three Hall of Fame caliber careers spanning multiple decades, in his 20s, 30s, and somehow in his 40s. His 22-year career in the NFL outshines the accomplishments of entire franchises. Ask why everyone calls him the GOAT? Well, he holds more Lombardi Trophies than any other NFL team with his seven Super Bowl wins.

Brady recently shared various Sports Illustrated covers that showcased him throughout his career. Retrospecting, he remembered how he developed a love for sports in his childhood through the pages of SI.

Looking back on his journey, Brady commented on the surreal feeling of being featured on multiple covers. His post was mainly to share excitement for the upcoming collaboration among Sports Illustrated, Authentic Clothing Brand, and Minute Media. He wrote:

“Before cable TV and social media, I learned to love sports through the pages of @sportsillustrated. If you told 10 year old Tom he’d be on this many covers he would’ve said “that’s pretty impressive for a catcher”.”

Tom Brady indeed has an unmatched NFL career, bagging an incredible seven Super Bowl wins and five Super Bowl MVP awards. He received three NFL MVP awards, one as the oldest to become the winner at 40 years old in 2017. Hence, it doesn’t come as a surprise that fans still want to see him play on the highest level.

Fans Plead Tom Brady To Return For One More Season, Only To Stop Patrick Mahomes and The Chiefs

Shortly after Tom Brady shared his trip down memory lane, recalling his Sports Illustrated covers, his supporters believed it indicated a possible return to the NFL. The comment section was flooded with his requests to come back for one more season just to beat the Kansas City Chiefs.

Numerous people hoped Brady would stop the Chiefs’ strong control and urged him to end his retirement. A fan expressed strong urgency, claiming that Brady coming back was crucial for the welfare of mankind. Yeah! They went that deep. They felt none except Tom Brady can stop Patrick Mahomes from achieving great success.

Even though he is retired, Tom Brady continues to maintain his excellent physical condition. Everyone in the NFL world was surprised when the 46-year-old unexpectedly ran a quicker 40-yard dash than he had during his NFL Combine testing. He recorded times of 5.18 and 5.12 seconds in the 40-yard sprint.

His ongoing athleticism continues to excite fans. For now, Brady’s reputation is guaranteed as he is scheduled to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2028.