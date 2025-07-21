“Used to be That Kid”: Young Boy Makes Travis Hunter Reminisce the Days He Worked Out With His Dad & Cousins

Prior to the Jacksonville Jaguars ever trading up to the second overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, the professional debut of Travis Hunter figured to be one of the more anticipated events of its kind. Now, with less than 50 days left to prepare, the former Colorado Buffalo appears to be doing everything he can to sharpen his tools ahead of his Week 1 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

The 22-year-old phenom recently took advantage of a local, outdoor field and park while continuing his training for the NFL, where he spotted a young athlete out training by himself. “That’s what I love seeing, man,” Hunter exclaimed after taking a moment to watch the young man work on his form.

“I used to be that kid. I still am that kid, but I used to be that kid. Working out with my cousins, my dad, and my brother, just doing our own thing. They didn’t understand it, but guess what? I understand it now.”

After stating “it’s a blessing” to see a reminder of the effort that his younger self used to put in, Hunter jokingly clarified that “I still put in the work, I just got older.” Once his workout got into full swing, Hunter was primarily focused on running routes, hinting at the Jaguars’ plan to primarily feature him as a wide receiver throughout the first few weeks of the season.

At one point, he did admit that if he was ever asked to play at quarterback, his arm would likely be good for one solid play. After tossing a 30+ yard pass to one of his trainers, Hunter jested towards Trevor Lawrence that,

“If I was a quarterback, that’s about as far as I could throw, and I only got one. My elbow be buggin. I’m good for one, after that, y’all can have it.”

Hunter already seems to have an appreciation for the former Clemson star’s talents. Given the amount of pressure that Lawrence is facing ahead of his fifth season as a starter, it’s safe to say that chemistry will come in handy.

Coming into the league, Lawrence was heralded as the would-be savior of whichever franchise proved lucky enough to draft him. That proved to be the Jags, who invested the first overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft into the darling of the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Since then, however, Lawrence has produced a lackluster regular season record of 22-38. He has just one playoff win to his name, and apart from that, there’s nothing but a lone Pro Bowl nomination to round out the rest of his professional resume.

While some of Lawrence’s struggles can certainly be attributed to a lack of consistency at the head coaching position, the 2025 season still appears to be a potential make-or-break point for his career. If he wants to justify the five-year, $275-million contract extension that he signed in the midst of the 2024 offseason, then he’ll need to produce some meaningful wins sooner rather than later.

Thankfully, the Jaguars have done their part by providing him with two of the most dynamic wide receivers in the league today, Brian Thomas Jr. and the aforementioned Hunter. Now, the pressure to perform is solely on Lawrence.

Should he somehow manage to waste the talents of these two young stars, then fans shouldn’t be surprised to see Lawrence’s name appear on the trade block in the near future.