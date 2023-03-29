“It’s a little different for Tom Brady than it is for most divorced men”: Kay Adams pushes back against the bravery narrative surrounding NFL GOAT after splitting with Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are officially split, and now it appears the former NFL legend is back into dating. Kay Adams had a unique take on the situation.

Rumors of tension in the former Buccaneers and Patriots quarterback and Gisele Bündchen’s marriage began to form around the time he chose to unretire.

Many believed that the tension was a result of Brady’s decision. Gisele had sacrificed her career and her time to support Brady’s career, and now, she believed that Brady needed to return the same favor. That was the defining narrative at the time.

Reports of the two living separately and vacationing together came to light, and from there, it seemed a divorce was imminent. The two officially divorced in October 2022.

After several months of being separated, it appears that Brady is back in the dating game, “shopping around.”

Tom Brady is ‘dating around’ again five months after split from supermodel ex-wife Gisele https://t.co/yL1wrMF0ST — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) March 28, 2023

Also Read: Tom Brady Superfan Veronika Rajek’s Cryptic Instagram Story Is Raising a Lot of Eyebrows

Kay Adams has a strong take on Tom Brady being back in the dating game

Tom Brady’s move back into the dating sphere has a lot of his fans excited and ready to see what’s in store for the future. However, Kay Adams had a different approach when it came to his divorce.

Dorothy Konopka, better known as Kay Adams, is a host for FanDuel TV and is a famous sportscaster. A Brady fan recently tagged her in a post about how Brady “dating around” isn’t the same as most divorced men.

Kay Adams hit back with her own Tweet about how it is “just a little” different for the NFL legend.

just a little https://t.co/ssaDDYfKZt — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) March 28, 2023

Perhaps she was being a little sarcastic here. Of course, Brady is a multimillionaire and a celebrity. It wouldn’t be very hard for him to get back into the dating game.

Thus, she might be adding a hint of sarcasm by claiming that it is “only” a little bit different for him to enter the dating game again compared to most divorced men.

There could also be an alternate theory.

Could Kay Adams have a thing with Brady?

Kay Adams has been touted as Brady’s potential first date since he split with Gisele. The reasons aren’t that clear, but fans seem to believe that it could be a strong possibility.

hmmm….Tom Brady dating…..Kay Adams single and a PHENOM in everything she does and is, AND has a NE backgroung….hmmmm — Michael Bradley (@CapNBoSox) March 28, 2023

It also goes in line with her Tweet as instead of being sarcastic, she may want to tease the fact that the two are in a relationship and that she was able to fall for him.

All that we know is that the dating rumor mill will continue to churn, and we won’t have any conclusive information until things are properly official. For now, Brady is enjoying life, hanging out with some old buddies at the beach and doing his thing.

Tom Brady, Gronk and Julian Edelman played some pick-up football on the beach ❤️ (via camillekostek/IG) pic.twitter.com/oXHDQLLLP2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 29, 2023

Also Read: Peyton Manning Snubs $115 Billion Bill Gates from His List of Top 10 Business Tycoons of All Time