Von Miller Backs “Double-Dipping” as Kyler Murray and Tua Tagovailoa Linked to $2.6M Moves

Even though they both managed to be selected with a top-five pick in their respective draft classes, neither Kyler Murray nor Tua Tagovailoa will be making more than the league’s veteran minimum in 2026. While that’s partially due to their lackluster rate of play, it’s also a result of their former teams releasing them while still owing them gobs of money.

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Now, the two veterans essentially find themselves “double-dipping” when it comes to collecting an NFL paycheck, and according to Von Miller, there’s nothing wrong with that in the slightest. “There’s no rule against double-dipping,” Miller noted during his most recent podcast.

“Double dip. You’re still getting paid $36 million? Who cares? Go sign another $40-million deal with whoever it is. That’s just how it goes. The owners are going to do it, why do we gotta take a step back just because?”

According to Miller, not only was signing with the Vikings a smart move for Murray in terms of overall revenue, it may also prove to be his best opportunity at revitalizing his career. Believing that J.J. McCarthy doesn’t present much of a threat to anyone, let alone other veteran quarterbacks, the former Super Bowl winner predicted that “Kyler is going to win that starting job easily.”

“You don’t bring in a guy like Kyler just to have him sit,” Miller continued. “He’s dynamic. He can run, he can throw, he changes the complexion of the offense.”

In fact, the only thing that Miller doesn’t like about the signing is that Murray took the league minimum. “Sign for $15. Sign for $20,” he encouraged before ultimately joking that “It’s got to be some type of corruption going on in this too, cause Tua did the same thing.”

Unfortunately, for both Murray and Tagovailoa, the low rate of pay has more to do with the fact that neither one of them has won more games than they have lost throughout the past two years. Throw in the fact that they also both averaged a 2% interception percentage on their passes throughout that same time span, and it becomes readily apparent why teams weren’t champing at the bit to pay them anything other than the league veteran minimum.

There’s certainly something to be said for Miller’s point about players needing to extract as much capital from the league as they can for as long as they can, but in this situation, it’s more so about market demands and contractual context, rather than any perceived discrepancy in employee pay.