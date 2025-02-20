Warren Sapp Announces New Role for Deion Sanders’ CU Buffs, But Stays Tight-Lipped When Asked to Disclose His Tactics

One of the most illustrious pass rushers in the history of the NFL, Warren Sapp is more fondly remembered by fans than opposing signal callers. Totaling 96.5 career sacks en route to earning both a golden jacket and the moniker “quarterback killer,” Sapp is a member of both the All-1990’s and All-2000’s Hall of Fame teams.

A former Super Bowl champion and seven-time Pro Bowler, Sapp initially accepted a job with the University of Colorado as a senior quality control analyst. However, the 1999 Defensive Player of the Year has proudly announced that he is receiving a promotion with the program.

On the latest episode of his Wednesday’s With Warren podcast, the legendary defensive tackle shared the title of his new position:

“I’m officially the PRC, pass rush coordinator. [They] called me this morning… it’s official. I’ll send y’all the picture… I’m going to change my name tag myself, baby!”

In an attempt to continue improving their pressure rates and sack totals, Boulder’s best defenders will now be coached by one of the most decorated interior defensive linemen to ever play the game.

With the Colorado coaching staff now offering the tutelage of three separate hall of famers in, Deion Sanders, Marshall Faulk, and now Sapp, the prestige of the program continues to evolve.

Sapp keeps his cards close to his chest

After his co-host, Uncle Neely inquired about the types of drills that he would be looking to implement as the team’s new pass rush coordinator, Sapp remained tight-lipped. After pressing his finger to his lips and shushing Neely, the four-time All-Pro warned,

“Not yet! You’ll see it. I’m telling nobody nothing. I’m going to scare them to death, because we’re going to do it everyday… There will not be a day where we won’t do this. It’s the tedious repetition of the simplest movements that will make you what you want to be in this game.”

In noting that the current cast of Colorado pass rushers “…are all unique, that’s what I love about them,” the passion in Sapp’s eyes while discussing his new opportunity was undeniable. Adhering to the notion of “it’s not the size of the dog, it’s the fight that’s in him,” Sharpe seemed to indicate that he was well aware of the strengths and weaknesses of the Buffaloes’ pass rush.

Sapp will work alongside former Cincinnati Bengal and defensive tackle, Domata Peko, who also just signed up to become the program’s new defensive line coach. Given the pedigree of talent, in addition to the sheer wealth of football knowledge that he possesses, Sapp will slot into his new position perfectly.

Now more excited than ever for spring training camps and OTAs, the NFL legend is turning his attention towards the 2025 college football season. Officially a member of the ever-evolving Sanders’ coaching tree, congratulations are in order for both Colorado and the Tampa Bay legend.