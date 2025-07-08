“We Got to Stop the Cap“: Cam Newton Requests Robert Griffin III to Refrain from Using His Name for Clickbait

In a world where clicks on social media seem to be the latest currency, clickbait continues to be the king of engagement farming when it comes to content creation. According to Cam Newton, however, some folks have taken things a bit too far.

Advertisement

Newton has become a prevalent persona in the world of sports broadcasting since his unofficial retirement from the NFL in 2021. His 4th & 1 YouTube channel currently sports more than 392,000 followers, and he’s a routine guest on ESPN’s various talk shows.

Suffice it to say that makes him an easy target for others who are hoping to get some extra attention. The former Washington quarterback, Robert Griffin III, recently claimed that he’d be favored over the likes of Newton and Geno Smith in a start-sit-cut format for a 7-on-7 contest.

When asked for his opinion on the hypothetical, Newton responded by stating, “He wants it, Imma give it to him. Start RGIII, bench Geno, cut Cam. I’m taking the high road.”

However, he did implore Griffin to be a bit more truthful about things while also hinting that he is not to be messed with when it comes to 7-on-7 play.

“I find it hard to believe that he runs a 4.25 in a 40-yard dash today. Alright. We played his team. His team won, Hail Mary. No disrespect to all of that, but when it comes to 7-on-7, you better bring your lunch pale and play the best ball that you can possibly play versus Cam Newton.”

Ultimately, Newton suggested that Griffin would be well advised to refrain from using his name just for the sake of generating clicks and controversies. Simply put, the 2016 regular season MVP doesn’t appreciate the people who are “just out here throwing [my] name around.”

“All in all, Robert, we have to stop the cap. Just mentioning Cam is going to get you a couple more views, but, yea let’s refrain from that ever happening again.”

Unfortunately, for Newton, this likely won’t be the last time that Griffin mentions him on social media. The two of them have had their spats in the past, and more are bound to occur in the future so long as both of them are operating within the wheelhouse of social media and podcasts.

Griffin may have taken home the victory that day, but fans are almost unanimously favoring the Super Bowl experience and historic success of Newton over the flash-in-the-pan level of production that RGIII was known for following his rookie campaign.

Considering Newton was also able to secure a 21-13 victory against Washington and Griffin during their Week 9 showdown in 2012, he’s likely content with Griffin flaunting what few victories he does have to his name.