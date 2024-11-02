“We Have Wild Hogs, Lot of Snakes”: Deion Sanders Explains Why He Keeps a Gun at His Texas Home

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks the sidelines in the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Folsom Field. Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Deion Sanders likes to keep guns at his Texas home. But they’re only meant for pesky intruders from the animal kingdom.

Coach Prime took to X(formerly Twitter), giving fans insight into gun ownership. He divulged that living in Texas, he hunts and they come across a lot of wild animals like boars, snakes, coyotes, etc.

They have wildlife encroaching on their land, including turtles. That’s why he has guns, like a 12-gauge shotgun, which any gun enthusiast would know is for short-game hunting.

However, Deion made it clear that they were not trying to harm each other. It’s just that they come across many things in the country and people who live here understand the need for guns.

“We’re in the country, we hunt. We have wild hogs, a lot of snakes, mocassins, and coyotes. Everything, Turtles on the banks. Turtles take over your lake and get rid of them as well. But that explains why we got 12 gauges upfront. So we’re not just shooting at each other. We come across a lot of things out here in the country.”

So is Coach Prime allowed to carry a long gun like a Shotgun? Well, Texas is an open carry state that doesn’t require anyone over the age of 21 to have a license to operate handguns or long guns.

Since the Buffs HC is keeping guns on his private property and is not a felon, he can keep guns on the premises.

However, by revealing that he has guns, albeit for hunting, he is not beating the accusations thrown at him about promoting gun culture in Colorado.