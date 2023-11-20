“We Haven’t Done Anything Yet”: Russell Wilson Had a Classy Response About His 4 Game Winning Streak

Jan 8, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) at the line of scrimmage in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos led by Russell Wilson have begun to reverse their fortunes in the latter half of the ongoing season. This is a significant turning point as Wilson had nearly lost the trust of most NFL analysts and pundits. Recently, the Broncos also successfully suppressed the Vikings in their latest matchup.

This was an opportunity to rise for Wilson after a period of struggle. However, he made sure to keep his reaction humbled in his post-game reaction. Addressing the team in the aftermath of their matchup against the Vikings, Wilson talked about their mindset on a game day.

“We’re relentless. But I think more than anything else we haven’t done yet. We got a lot more to do and we’re going in the right direction now. That’s the exciting part.”

Russell Wilson has remained increasingly committed to his team amidst the chatter that trailed him on his bad days. His words displayed his preference for a collective approach even as he played a pivotal role as the Broncos QB.

The Denver Broncos are 5-5 in the season. They dived from the start with three straight losses followed by another two after a win in Week 4. However, they have now achieved four straight wins climbing their way up to the second place in AFC West.

Russell Wilson Makes a Comeback Into the Hearts of Fans

Russell Wilson’s fans have resorted to increasing advocacy for him on social media. They have started a trend of prompting the haters to offer apologies to the quarterback. In a post via X, the fans uploaded a form humorously titled the ‘Russell Wilson Apology Form’ with multiple-choice questions.

The options in the form also addressed a few of the hot topics concerning Russell Wilson’s recent struggles. His tussle with Nathaniel Hackett made it the first option among the choices.

Moreover, many notable figures like Robert Griffin III also called out those who poured much hate for Wilson. In a strong message via tweet, Griffin made sure to include his appeal for obtaining a worthy apology, writing,

“Make sure your apology is just as loud as your disrespect was.”

It is evident that Wilson’s longstanding commitment not only translates into results on the field but also as a fervent defense from the fans. The dynamism has added more value to the Denver Broncos victories, celebrating the achievements of Wilson’s comeback as a powerful QB.