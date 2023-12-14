NFL Fans Hijack Brittany Mahomes’ Adorable Instagram Post’s Comment Section With Pro and Anti ‘Patrick Mahomes Outburst’ Views

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, is well known for her strong dedication to her family. Her recent Instagram post, which was all about showing love and togetherness during the recent matchup between the Bills and the Chiefs, unexpectedly turned into a battleground for a lot of NFL fans.

This post featured a set of delightful pictures of the Mahomes family on the sidelines, brimming with pre-game excitement and familial bonds. The series of pictures captured a tranquil moment before a big game, showing Patrick in a serene state, surrounded by his loved ones.

Brittany and their children, Sterling and Bronze, were decked out in striking red and white, with Brittany and Sterling adding a touch of chic in black leather jackets. Bronze, with his innocent smile, stood with support from Brittany, radiating pure joy on the field.

Nevertheless, the comment section was quickly overrun with discussions about Patrick Mahomes‘ recent outburst against the Buffalo Bills, sparked by a contentious offside call.

The caption, “Riding with 15 always❤️,” seemed to ignite a fiery debate among fans. A user commented, “He acted like a spoiled brat. Very unprofessional.”

An optimist fan noted, “He got heated. Good grief; he’s younger than most of these people making the negative comments and much more mature than most. He has no doubt reflected and will grow stronger from this. We stand behind our team. There are a lot of glass houses out there.”

Another comment read, “He’s human. We all make mistakes. If he’s sorry, that’s up to him. Everyone else moves on. He’s a good guy with a passionate heart.”

This fan resonated with Brittany’s post, commenting, “The Chiefs Kingdom will continue to ride with 15. We must block out all the naysayers. We know our QB and where his competitiveness comes from! Thanks for taking such good care of him!”

Lastly, another fan showed his support and remarked, “OMG, get off his back. He got a little emotional, and all the haters jumped on him. He’s bigger than that; he realized the mistake he made. Now move on.”

The two-time MVP’s outburst has sparked intense conversation among fans and pundits alike. While some were quick to throw shade at the star QB, others, like Nick Wrights, offered their support.

Understanding Patrick Mahomes’ Heat of the Moment

Adding to the conversation, sports commentator Nick Wright gave his take on the incident. In his podcast, ‘What’s Wright?‘, the sportscaster drew parallels between the Patrick outbreak and a similar situation with former Patriots QB Tom Brady, who had a heated moment with a referee after a controversial call.

Wright highlighted the rarity of the controversial ‘offensive offside penalty’, noting that it was the first in Chiefs HC Andy Reid’s career and suggesting that a warning would have been more appropriate, which echoed Reid’s feelings in the post-game interview.

The controversy was further fueled by comparisons to a similar incident involving Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle, who wasn’t flagged for the comparable offense. Wrights concluded by expressing that even the most concentrated players can lose their cool in high-stress situations, and the penalty call was truly unexpected.

Brittany Mahomes’ Instagram post, which was meant to share a cute family moment, unexpectedly turned into something that showed how strongly and differently fans can feel about sports.