‘We’re Not Focussed On the Right Values When We’re Younger’: Tom Brady’s Ex-Girlfriend Bridget Moynahan On Finding the Right Person Later In life

When news broke that Tom Brady was dating Hollywood’s rising diva Bridget Moynahan, many saw them as the perfect power couple. But as we now know, their relationship didn’t last long. Luckily, it was the best thing. Tom later got into arguably the most meaningful relationship of his life while Bridget, despite having to wait until her 40s, found her ideal man.

While some might be surprised that it took so long for the ‘Blue Bloods’ star to find the right partner, in Moynahan’s eyes, it’s all about priorities of the age you are in. In her latest appearance on “Sherri”, the ‘John Wick’ star was bold enough to admit that she might not have entertained Andrew Frankel [her husband] if she had met him earlier.

She elaborated on this bold admission by noting that as you age, your wish list flips. Things that might have been on the top of your wishlist when you were young might end up being at the bottom as you age. She summed this up by alluding to the lack of maturity in choosing partners and priorities at a young age.

“I don’t know if I would have appreciated him [Frankel] earlier in life you know? There were things that maybe were on the top of my wish list for people that maybe are on the bottom of the wish list now… I don’t think we’re kind of really focused on the right values when you’re younger.”

When Moynahan arranges her thoughts this way, it makes us intrigued to know her views on her relationship with Brady. While we may never know about that, what we do know is that Moynahan is well past the “Tom Brady chapter” of her life.

Bridget Moynahan is content with her love life

If one had to describe Moynahan’s love life with a phrase, the adage better late than never fits the best. Being single in your 40s has proven quite a challenge for many due to the emotional turmoil that stems from loneliness and longing for a long-term companion.

Luckily for Moynahan, these emotional battles and patience were worth it because she seems the happiest with her businessman beau Andrew Frankel. The duo tied the knot in 2015 and recently celebrated nine years together.

Moynahan’s happiness to have found Andrew was palpable in “Sherri” as she was very generous in describing the goodness of her husband as a human being.

“I’m just happy that I chose a good human. A good gracious kind gentleman. It made my parents very happy that I found this person as my life partner.”

Her family life is complete with her kids, whom she adores as well. Be it co-parenting Jack with Tom or being a doting stepmom to Andrew’s three kids, Moynahan has ensured her stability by juggling between these responsibilities effortlessly.