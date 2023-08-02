“What You Smoking?”: Roman Reigns Putting Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs Below 49ers on the List of Super Bowl Contenders Ignites Troll Fest

Roman Reigns, the reigning WWE Universal Champion, made a few surprising predictions while naming his top 5 Super Bowl LVIII contenders. However, his choice of teams didn’t sit well with some football fans. During his appearance on ESPN First Take, Reigns boldly declared the San Francisco 49ers as the top team among the Super Bowl contenders for the 2023 season. This unexpected ranking sparked a fierce troll fest on social media, with Chiefs and Eagles fans expressing sheer disbelief.

Roman Reigns recently took center stage with Stephen A Smith on First Take to discuss the upcoming 2023 season. Although Reigns is known for his dominance in the wrestling ring, his temporary switch to NFL predictions left many questioning his knowledge of football. Chiefs fans, in particular, were quick to react, expressing their disagreement with Reigns’ choice. As one can expect, Kansas City fans asserted their belief in Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to grab another Super Bowl victory.

Roman Reigns Shakes Up the NFL With His Top 5 Super Bowl Contenders List

WWE superstar Roman Reigns did not hold back while revealing his top five Super Bowl contenders for the upcoming season in his recent appearance on First Take. Alongside him, Stephen A Smith, the outspoken sports commentator, started in a rather animated way saying, “Yeah yeah yeah, as usual, there’s an A-list coming up, and I’m gonna keep in mind, remember the list is fluid.” Smith literally gave the ‘reigns’ (pun intended) of the show to the current WWE Champion. Roman took the command in his hand and proceeded to share his rankings.

Roman Reigns created “Roman’s A-List,” a list of top 5 Super Bowl contenders. Surprisingly, the San Francisco 49ers topped his list. “49ers all the way. It starts with the defense. If you can stop the run, you put the offense in a long third-down situation, and that’s a formula for success every single time,” said Reigns.

The 49ers were followed by the defending Super Bowl champions, Kansas City Chiefs. Reigns also surprised fans by ranking the Philadelphia Eagles as his third favorite team in contention for the Super Bowl 2024. The Cincinnati Bengals secured the fourth spot, while the Buffalo Bills rounded out the top five.

Stephen A Smith wasted no time in displaying his disgust (in a joking way). Pointing to another panel member, Smith said, “Now what would you say before I pick this list apart”? He repeatedly asked the panelist, “What would you say, what would you say”? Looks like “Roman’s A-List” really hit Smith at the wrong spot.

Fans Have a Field Day With “Roman’s A-List”

Football fans wasted no time expressing their opinions on social media. While some praised Reigns for his bold choices, others mocked his rankings. The debate intensified as supporters of the Chiefs and Eagles defended their teams’ positions in contention for the Super Bowl LVIII. One fan wrote on Twitter, “49ers over Mahomes & Chiefs??? What you smoking Roman”?

It seems that Roman Reigns’ appearance also sparked mixed reactions from an array of fans otherwise. Some went to the extent of calling him biased and suggesting that his statements triggered everyone in the room. Whether legit or not, Roman Reigns list has certainly sparked a lively conversation, all the while adding some unexpected drama to the upcoming NFL season.

Roman Reigns is known worldwide as the formidable WWE Universal Champion. Although, before he stepped into the wrestling ring, he had a promising career in football. The man behind the Reigns persona is Leati Joseph Anoa’i, who once plied his skills as a defensive lineman during his college days at Georgia Tech.

Reigns’ A-list prediction certainly stirred up a lively debate on social media, with some praising his bold choices while others called him biased. Regardless of the reactions, Reigns’ presence added an element of unexpected anticipation to the upcoming NFL season and only time will tell which teams ultimately succeed in making their way to the Super Bowl.