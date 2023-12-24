Will Tyreek Hill Play Against the Cowboys? NFL Insider Provides Latest Injury Update on the Dolphins WR

Nov 19, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) reacts as he takes on the field prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill has been sidelined by an ankle injury for the past 12 days but he is poised for a swift comeback. Sources reveal an optimistic outlook, with strong indications that Hill could make a triumphant return against the Cowboys in the Christmas Day matchup. Encouraging signs emerged as Hill actively participated in limited practice sessions on both Thursday and Friday

ESPN’s Adam Schefter recently tweeted that the Miami Dolphins hold optimism regarding wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s potential appearance. Adam indicated that the Dolphins are keen on assessing Hill’s condition on Sunday before making a final decision on his participation.

The Cowboys are set to face a formidable test on the road as they take on the Tua Tagovailoa-led Dolphins. They boast a solid 6-1 record at the Hard Rock Stadium this season. However, a closer look reveals a caveat: the Dolphins’ home victories were against teams with a combined 28-56 record. The six wins included the likes of the Jets, Raiders, Patriots, Panthers, Giants, and Broncos.

While the Dolphins suffered a lone home defeat against the Tennessee Titans (28–27), the Cowboys could aim to navigate these challenging waters for a road triumph with Tyreek Hill questionable.

What happened to Tyreek Hill?

Star receiver Tyreek Hill is grappling with an ankle injury that he sustained in a tough clash against the Tennessee Titans. The setback sidelined him for the rest of the first half, but the resilient Hill made a second-half return, contributing four catches for 61 yards.

The wide receiver showcased resilience despite missing practice the following week. He was marked questionable before the Dec. 17 face-off with the New York Jets but ultimately sat out. Nonetheless, the likelihood of Tyreek Hill’s participation hinges on pre-game warmups, with the Dolphins eyeing a victory against the Dallas Cowboys.

Hill’s absence had curtailed his historic pursuit of 2,000 receiving yards, now requiring 457 yards in the remaining three games. He now needs to average 152.3 yards per game. It is not an unimaginative task for him as Hill’s impact has already exceeded this threshold five times in the current season.