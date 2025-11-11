“Brock Purdy Excels When the X’s and O’s Die”: Analyst Explains Why Mac Jones Shouldn’t Start for the 49ers

Apart from Christian McCaffrey and Trent Williams, pretty much every key player at every key position for the San Francisco 49ers has missed time this season. And that includes the almighty quarterback, Brock Purdy. Backup Mac Jones has played well in Purdy’s stead, but it looks like the $265 million man could be ready to roll again soon. And the Niners should not delay.

Jones has gone 5-3 with a ragtag group of other backups across the board for San Fran. Even last week, during their 42-26 loss to the division rival L.A. Rams, he threw for 300+ yards and three TDs. Some of those yards came in garbage time, but that loss was really on the defense, which gave up six TDs.

It’s now being reported that Purdy is going to be evaluated this week to return after a month and a half on the shelf with turf toe. Some would say Jones has given head coach Kyle Shanahan something to think about, but Emmanuel Acho believes the choice is clear.

“Brock Purdy is the quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers. There is not a conversation about who is better between Brock Purdy and Mac Jones. Let me go ahead and nix that conversation right now. Mac Jones has done some really good things this year. He’s done some really good things,” Acho began on Speakeasy.

The former linebacker went on to argue that the biggest reason Purdy should be starting over Jones is Purdy’s ability to make plays off-schedule and use his mobility to create something out of nothing.

“But Mac Jones’ lack of mobility has shown that this 49ers offense is limited. Because what Brock Purdy does and where Brock Purdy excels is when the X’s and O’s die… Sooner or later, you’ve got to live above the X’s and O’s. And Mac Jones can’t do that,” Acho continued, before noting,

“On time, I think Mac Jones plays better than Brock Purdy… But what Brock Purdy has done great … is because Brock Purdy can play off-time. And the game of football is played off-time, much more frequently than it’s played on-time, especially in pivotal situations.”

Acho also reminded everyone of Purdy’s magical run to the Super Bowl in his second year in 2023. During that playoff stretch, Purdy led a major comeback over the Green Bay Packers, then did the same against the Detroit Lions the next week. And he did so with a lot of off-platform, off-schedule throws in crucial third-down situations. Purdy’s scrambling ability has always been criminally underrated as well.

Last week, Shanahan said that Purdy could have played if they needed him. They didn’t feel they did, however, and instead allowed him to get one more week to convalesce.

Shanahan has also said that they don’t want to rush Purdy back like they did in Week 4 when he struggled against Jacksonville. Turf toe tends to linger, and the head coach said Purdy likely won’t be at full health again this season, according to ESPN’s Nick Wagoner.

Shanahan added that Purdy is much further along in recovery than he was back in that Week 4 game. He also said that “hopefully” Purdy will have a chance this week. And to quash any other QB drama conversations, the head coach finished with: “This is Brock’s team and if Brock’s good to go and can play like Brock, there’s no decision to be made.”

Looks like that debate is sorted. Now they just have to figure out that relentless turf toe.