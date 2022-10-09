When Will Myles Garrett Be Back? Cleveland Browns Issue Injury Report

Myles Garrett was recently seen on the ground practicing with his teammates. Will he take the field on Sunday?

Myles Garrett, a top defensive end for the Cleveland Browns, practiced on Wednesday for the first time since an accident last week in which he lost control of his Porsche.

Due to a sprained shoulder and bicep, Garrett was unable to play against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4. For the unversed, on September 26, after practice, Garrett went off a road close to his house.

He ended up hitting a fire hydrant and flipped his Porsche many times which eventually resulted in a shoulder sprain and bicep strain.

Finally, the Browns fans would have something to cheer for as the 26-year-old is expected to play again against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5.

Myles Garrett injury report

According to reports, Myles Garrett is no longer listed on the Browns’ injury report and might be seen on the field on Sunday. On Wednesday, Garrett was seen working out with his Cleveland Browns teammates. During the training session, he also spoke to the media and winked at the cameras, indicating that he will start in Week 5.

He was wearing a wrap around his shoulder and a white sleeve on his biceps. Due to the accident’s head banging and blood vessel break, his left eye is still bloodshot and somewhat enlarged. Crossover steps and knee-ups were performed by the defense’s front-runner all over the field.

Garrett said, “I feel good. I think I’m prepared. When I’m in the game, I want to make a difference and change it.” Talking about the same, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said, “Good to have Myles (back), even in just the walkthroughs.”

The Browns’ defense will certainly benefit from Garrett’s return. The Cleveland-based franchise is 2-2 in the 2022-23 NFL season and will be looking to get back on track this weekend.

