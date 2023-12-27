Who Dressed as Santa to Escort Taylor Swift at the Chiefs Christmas Game in Arrowhead?

Dec 25, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Entertainer Taylor Swift cheers during the first half of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Swift made even more heads turn this time as she made another sparkling appearance at the Chiefs game on Christmas at Arrowhead. It was the pop icon’s special guest who had people talking. The Chiefs’ Christmas might’ve been a dud, but Swift made sure to spread holiday cheer as she brought along Santa for the game.

It wasn’t a big surprise that some internet detectives were able to dig up the identity of the jolly bearded man. Upon discovery, it was revealed that it was Taylor’s brother Austin Swift as per Parade.com. What gave it away was the presence of his girlfriend Sydney Ness.

Santa couldn’t find his sleigh as he entered the stadium via a golf cart. Austin was continuously ringing his bell, as he and Tay-Tay made it inside the stadium. He even threw fake snowballs toward the people sitting just below their suite. If the Swifties are right, and they almost always are, it would be Austin’s first time at a Chiefs game.

Santa’s identity was further confirmed when he waved a Chiefs flag in front of the 12-time Grammy winner’s face, pulling a full brother move. Another giveaway was the presence of both their parents at the game together for the first time. It seems the entire Swift family decided to celebrate Christmas together with Kelce, as Swift takes a break from her grueling Eras tour.

A Swift Christmas in Arrowhead

The Swift family made the most of a gameday Christmas, as they all celebrated by being together. Austin Swift’s outfit not only highlighted him as a Santa but also as a Chiefs fan as the red and white colors went perfectly with the Chiefs colors. His girlfriend also came out decked in Chiefs merch. The fans identified the piece of clothing as identical to what Scott Swift wore a few weeks ago. Both the sweatshirts were part of a pile sent to Taylor Swift by a local boutique Westside Store as per People.com.

Sydney Ness, a model by profession has been dating Taylor’s brother since 2022. She was previously present with both Austin and Tay-Tay at MetLife Stadium for the Chief’s close victory over the Jets.

It looks like Taylor Swift came fully prepared for the after-match Christmas dinner with her boyfriend. Besides her brother Austin and Sydney, Blondie’s parents- mother Andrea and father Scott also accompanied their daughter. While it wasn’t the first rodeo for Scott, it was Mama Swift’s first time at a Chiefs game since Taylor-Kelce started their courtship.

Despite the heavy presence of Swift’s family in the suite, it was the mystery girl who appeared to steal the spotlight. Standing just in front of the Blank Space singer, she wore the Chiefs T-shirt and had a pacifier in her mouth. The kid remains unidentified.

The swift family outing, however, came on a bad day for the Chiefs. Kelce appeared frustrated after the Chiefs fake punt and banged his helmet into the ground. It was their 6th loss of the season. A struggling offense was kept at bay by a solid Vegas defense. Mahomes and his receivers appeared out of sync. The 2-time MVP threw a pick 6 and gave away another TD when he fumbled the ball.

Swift’s favorite team is 9-6 now. The loss also negated the Chief’s chances of taking over the Ravens as the number 1 seed in the AFC. The loss also means they are yet to mathematically clinch the playoff spot or win their division as per Fox4. They can still acquire the number 2 seed from the Dolphins provided they win their next 2 games and Miami loses. They take on the Bengals in game week 17.