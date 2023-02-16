Is Derek Carr Married? What Does Derek Carr’s Wife Heather Neel Do For a Living?

Derek Carr has had an illustrious career with the Black and Silver of the Las Vegas Raiders. The quarterback has finally called it quits with the Las Vegas franchise after spending nine years at their camp. In these nine years, Carr has established himself as one of the better quarterbacks in the league and cemented himself in history for the Black and Silver. Unfortunately for him, his last season with the Raiders won’t be one for him to remember.

The quarterback had a forgettable campaign ending it on a losing record. As the Raiders finished, 6-11 for the season, they didn’t secure a playoff spot. Carr was also benched for the last two games. With these factors, Carr’s off-season technically began before the start of the new year. Though it wasn’t the end he would have wanted, he got some extra time to spend with his wife and kids. Derek Carr is married to his college sweetheart Heather Neel.

Also Read: Derek Carr’s Wife Heather Neel Once Revealed Raiders QB’s “Cheesy Pickup Line” Which Actually Worked

Who is Derek Carr’s Wife?

Heather Neel and Carr went to Fresno State College. Having met Carr on her job, the then waitress to Carr and the quarterback were quick to make it work. As they hit it off in their college days, the couple has been together ever since. They married in 2012 and have lived together in Las Vegas since. She even admitted that Carr used a lame pickup line on her, but it clearly worked out for them.

Just like most NFL wives and girlfriends, Heather Carr is also a social media influencer. With almost close to 60,000 Instagram followers, Carr often uses the platform to endorse products. While Derek Carr takes home one of the biggest cheques from the league, his wife too adds to their wealth through her influence. The couple is also parents to 4 kids. Having had health difficulties with one of their boys at birth, they are fortunately living a healthy life ever since. Heather Carr also takes to her Instagram handle to post adorable images of her family and her quarterback husband.

This off-season with his family will be quite crucial for Derek Carr as he decides upon his future. The free agent has been heavily linked with the Saints. However, with other franchises in the hunt for a veteran QB, his options won’t be limited to the New Orleans franchise. With the kids growing up, the franchise that gives them access to the best education systems will also be key in their decision.

Also Read: Where will Derek Carr land? Top 3 trade destinations for Raiders QB