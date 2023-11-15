Who Is Madison Oberg, the Mother Of Carson Wentz’s Three Girls? When Did the Rams QB Marry Her?

Carson Wentz returned from obscurity when he signed with the Rams in November as a backup to their QB1, Matthew Stafford, who has been out with a thumb injury. An experienced face in the NFL, the Super Bowl LII champion has been brought in as a quick fix at the QB. However, according to CBS Sports, the Rams HC, Sean McVay expects him to stay beyond the 2023 season.

After getting the good news that he has been welcomed back into the NFL, Wentz got another great news when he welcomed his third daughter into his family with his wife, Madison Oberg. Carson met his wife when he traveled to Haiti in support of Mission of Hope, a Christian organization that provides education, employment, healthcare, and other opportunities for the people of Haiti. Oberg was an intern for the same charity, according to People.com.

The couple has now been blessed with three girls. They welcomed their first girl in 2020 and their second in 2021. Carson is ecstatic about the news and has shared it on his Instagram account. He posted that his family of four has been blessed with another girl, and they have named her Hayes Emersyn. He said,

” Girl Dad*3! Meet our new little blessing… Hayes Emersyn.”

The ex-Eagles quarterback always has his wife’s support, regularly showcasing their love for each other on social media. Their journey together began half a decade ago, and they continue to share uplifting updates with the fans.

Carson Wentz Tied the Knot With Madison Back in 2018

Carson has been blessed with another girl with his wife, Maddison Oberg, who tied the knot with the mother of his three kids back in 2018. But the proposal came just two days after the NFL star won a Super Bowl with the Eagles. Carson posted the special announcement on social media, where his fiancee flaunted the rock he proposed with. He said,

“She said YES! And now Maddie and I both got us a ring. Can’t wait to marry my best friend! God is doing some amazing things and I can’t thank him enough!.”

The couple took the vows soon after, on July 16th, 2018, at the Lake House Inn in East Rockhill Township. Maddison has been embracing his life as the mother of two beautiful daughters. Their first daughter, Hadley Jayne, was born in 2020, back when Carson was still an Eagle. They welcomed their 2nd little one Hudson Rose in 2021 when he was playing for the Colts.

After nearly 2 years, the couple have welcomed their 3rd child – another baby girl. Before her arrival, the couple revealed the sex of the baby and thanked God for the blessing. About his new baby girl, the NFL star said,

“Welcome to our crazy fam and our crazy adventure, my sweet Hayes. We love you so much dearly.”

Carson last played football back last season with the Washington Commanders where he played just 8 games and had a losing record. He’s now with the Rams, and fans hope that he can revive his career and reach the same caliber he showed back in 2017 when he took Philly to the playoffs with a 13-3 record.