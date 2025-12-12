Vanderbilt Star QB Diego Pavia Reveals His Desired NFL Team Months Before the Draft

There are breakout seasons and there are seasons like Diego Pavia’s had, where he was able to alter the ceiling of an entire program. Vanderbilt football did not have a winning season since 2014 but once Pavia arrived, he took the ‘doormats of SEC’ to their first 10 win season including a historic win vs. the Alabama while cracking the national top 15.

Diego Pavia had great success on the personal front as well, throwing for 3,192 yards and 36 total touchdowns while adding 826 rushing yards. His exploits helped him win the SEC Offensive Player of the Year, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and become the school’s first-ever Heisman Trophy finalist.

Now, with the draft process looming and a Senior Bowl invitation in hand, naturally, Diego Pavia has begun allowing himself to think about what comes next. And during a casual stream with popular creator Sketch, the Vanderbilt star gave fans an unfiltered look into how he sees his NFL future shaping up.

When asked which NFL team he’d want to play for, Pavia didn’t hesitate long. “What NFL team do I want to play for? Let me think,” he said, before clarifying that he had a short list in mind. “Yeah, I would anywhere that needs a QB, but this is where I would like to go.”

Then he named one team: “Las Vegas Raiders, so I can play with Maxx Crosby.” The moment instantly took on a playful tone as Sketch jumped in with a grin, teasing, “No, that’s so you can party.”

The Vanderbilt QB pushed back just as quickly. “What?” he responded, before doubling down on his reasoning. When Sketch pointed out that Crosby plays defense, Pavia explained his thinking anyway: “I know, but he would control the defense.”

Scary: Vanderbilt’s star QB Diego Pavia says that he would like to play for the Las Vegas Raiders next year. Pavia would be DANGEROUS in Vegas pic.twitter.com/40dTRzgGMz — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 12, 2025

In theory, Diego Pavia’s answer is quite realistic, considering Geno Smith’s struggles in Vegas. Still, desire and draft reality don’t always align. Despite his historic season, Pavia is not currently featured in most major draft projections or top-50 big boards.

The hesitation around isn’t about production or tape as much as it is about age and path. Pavia will be 24 on draft day after a non-traditional journey that included stops at New Mexico Military Institute, New Mexico State, and finally Vanderbilt. For some NFL evaluators, that timeline along with the age creates pause.

That’s why the next few months matter so much for Diego Pavia.

He will be playing in Vanderbilt’s bowl game, take the field at the Senior Bowl, and get his opportunity at the Combine to show that what he did in the SEC wasn’t fleeting. He’s betting that the same dual-threat explosiveness and poise that lifted Vanderbilt can translate in the big league despite his unimpressive physicality.

Regardless, what’s clear is that Diego Pavia isn’t shy about envisioning his future even though no one seems to be believing in his talents for now. But can you blame him for backing himself against all odds? After all, with the season he just delivered, he’s earned the right to dream a little out loud.