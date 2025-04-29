“Who You Surround Yourself With Is a Decision That Determines Your Success”: Ryan Clark Weighs In on Shannon Sharpe’s Legal Troubles

Shannon Sharpe was arguably the best tight end in football during his NFL career from 1990 to 2003. He made eight Pro Bowls and five All-Pro teams, along with an impressive three Super Bowl wins in four years — back-to-back with the Denver Broncos in 1997-1998 and with the 2000 Ravens. However, his post-playing career has far surpassed his playing days in both earning potential and fame. And it’s not particularly close.

Sharpe has leveraged his fame as a sports pundit into a media and business empire, which includes a couple of podcasts and a spirits company, among other ventures. He was also on the verge of a new $100 million media deal before his career was thrown into uncertainty due to allegations of sexual assault.

The veracity of the allegations remains murky, but Sharpe has addressed the public, announcing that he would step away from ESPN for a couple of months due to the legal situation. And adding to the controversy, the woman involved in the case, 20-year-old Gabriella Zuniga, works on OnlyFans, which has only made the situation more complicated for the 56-year-old.

In light of the unfolding events, fellow former NFL player and current pundit Ryan Clark shared his thoughts on the matter during a recent appearance on The Pivot. And he certainly didn’t hold back.

“Looking at Shannon, his brand has never really been anything that said he might not be into some of the things that we’re learning. You could go back to the IG Live, or you could listen to some of the things that he promotes as sponsors of his show,” said Clark.

“Or, just certain ways he talks about women during Night Cap or whatever it is. Right like, he never hid that. And that’s not illegal, though. People are gonna feel how they feel about the age gap and what that means to them,” he added.

The former NFL safety also drew a parallel between the Sharpe-Zuniga relationship and how he would feel about a similar one involving his own 20-year-old daughter. Which, to be clear, he wouldn’t be comfortable with.

Clark went on to specify that many of the issues Shannon Sharpe is facing stem from the people he chooses to associate with. He also expressed hope that the men selected in this year’s NFL Draft in Green Bay, where Clark made this statement, will learn from Sharpe’s mistakes.

“The testimony for these young men, who are getting their name called tonight, to keep your nose clean, watch your front, watch your back, and surround you with people who truly support you. … Because those other people, a lot of times, will bring you down, more than you bring yourself down. It’s about decision-making.”

A post shared by Ryan Clark (@realrclark)

“Who you surround yourself with is a decision that determines success or failure. It’s a lesson being learned by Shannon Sharpe right now,” Clark penned in the caption.

It’s an important lesson that young men about to make millions of dollars need to understand. It’s fine to have fun, but it’s crucial to surround yourself with people who have your best interests at heart — not just their own or what they can gain from a relationship with you.

Shannon Sharpe often talks on his podcasts about how younger professional athletes should act and learn from those who came before them. Too bad Sharpe couldn’t take his own advice in this instance.