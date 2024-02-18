Why Did Travis Kelce Reportedly Rent a $1 Million Villa in Vegas Just Half a Mile Away From His Team During Super Bowl?

It’s no secret that the spotlight on Travis Kelce skyrocketed ever since he started dating Taylor Swift. However, with the Big Game on the horizon, no distractions were big enough to deter Travis from his third Super Bowl ring. He ensured this by renting a Villa for a huge sum ahead of Super Bowl LVIII. Was this to find the privacy he lacked in the past few months or to pre-plan a suitable after-party venue? Let’s delve into them in this article.

After the conclusion of the AFC and NFC Championship games, fancy hotels in the Lake Las Vegas area — The Westin Lake Las Vegas and Hilton Lake Las Vegas — started preparing for the arrival of the Super Bowl-bound teams — the Chiefs and the 49ers. These establishments offer luxurious amenities such as high-end spas, golf courses, and, of course, an unbeatable view. But that surely wasn’t enough for our nine-time Pro Bowler Travis Kelce.

As it turns out, Kelce rented himself a $1 million Mansion in Henderson Nevada, a mere half-an-hour drive from where his teammates were staying, the Spun reports. This luxury Villa is situated in a gated community. It boasts an outdoor pool, a dock that stretches over the tranquil lake, and a private driveway.

Having the entire Kelce family in Sin City, it seems only appropriate for the NFL star to rent such a posh place. Travis was also spotted hitting the Vegas streets alongside Taylor to celebrate their Super Bowl win, with no shortage of drinks in sight. So, we can very much assume that the duo might have spent the night at the same villa.

Travis Kelce’s Villa Was Heavily Secured

The U.S. Sun has released stunning aerial footage of the Villa/Mansion where Travis was staying during the Super Bowl. Surrounded by a 320-acre lake, the property’s entrance is fortified with substantial walls for added security.

This doesn’t come as much of a surprise since Travis has already spent a whopping $6 million for a mansion in the KC area in a desperate bid for security after fans started showing up at his Briarcliff West neighborhood house. And to anyone’s surprise, the first day he moved to his newly bought house in a gated community, someone knocked at his back window — Jason Kelce recently revealed in an interview with Shaquille O’Neal.

Nonetheless, Taylor is currently in Australia where her Eras Tour resumed and Travis is back in Kansas after clinching the Lombardi. As we have already seen a lot of Taylor in Chiefs’ games leading up to the Super Bowl, it wouldn’t be surprising to spot Travis in Sydney next week for her upcoming concert — or perhaps he would prefer Singapore in March.