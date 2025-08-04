‘Save Half of It’: Ndamukong Suh Explains How to Spend $1 Million the Correct Way

Making it to the NFL takes relentless hard work, dedication, sacrifice, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. It’s not a path meant for everyone. The rewards, however, are massive, not just in terms of prestige but also financially. And with soaring revenues, even rookies can land multi-million-dollar contracts.

But with those fat paychecks often comes the temptation to splurge on luxury items, lavish lifestyles, and things far beyond the necessities of comfortable living. That’s where the real danger lies. A young athlete with millions in the bank but little to no financial literacy is a recipe for trouble.

It’s thus crucial for young players to listen to the veterans, the ones who not only built wealth but also learned how to preserve and grow it. One of the best examples is Ndamukong Suh. The recently retired NFL defensive lineman, with a reported net worth of $80 million, has shared some valuable financial advice aimed at rookies entering the league (or anyone else, for that matter).

According to Suh, it all starts with one principle: save 50 percent of your income. By setting aside half of what you earn, you build a strong financial cushion early on. “A million dollars, how I would allocate it? I’m saving half of it,” he started.

The next step, he says, is to allocate 35 percent of your income for living expenses, the essentials. That includes housing, food, transportation, and basic needs. Suh emphasizes avoiding unnecessary luxuries and staying grounded. You don’t need to flaunt your wealth with extravagant purchases that add no long-term value.

The final 15% of your income, Suh says, is where the real potential lies. That’s the portion you use to take calculated risks: “investing” in assets that can grow over time. This could be real estate, the stock market, cryptocurrency, or even stakes in private companies with strong upside potential.

“[The last] 15 percent I would see as an alternative investment, where I either go big or go home. Speculation whether that is investing in real estate, crypto, or investing in a private company that I want to be actively involved in, and kind of go from there.”

These smart, proactive steps not only help build long-term wealth but also create opportunities beyond the game. Investing in a business venture, for instance, allows players to develop skills, explore interests outside football, and lay the groundwork for life after the NFL.

So, how did Ndamukong Suh develop such a disciplined financial system? It came through experience, trial and error, especially with the most unpredictable portion of his strategy: the 15 percent earmarked for investments.

Suh is the first to admit that no investment is foolproof. If you’re chasing big returns, risk is part of the equation. Even with careful planning and due diligence, things can go wrong. The five-time All-Pro learned this firsthand when he lost half a million dollars investing in a startup. The company had a compelling idea and a promising concept, but ultimately, it failed to deliver, falling short on execution and timing.

While that loss stung, Suh doesn’t see it as a failure. Instead, he views it as a valuable lesson, a necessary part of the journey toward building real, long-term wealth. It taught him to vet opportunities more carefully, understand operational dynamics, and recognize that sometimes the most important return on investment is the experience gained.