“Your Time Is Ticking”: Cam Newton Issues Stern Warning To Panthers WR Xavier Legette For Showboating

With a 0-2 record and performances that have left fans desiring more, it’s fair to say that the Carolina Panthers have stumbled out of the gates this season. And understandably so, one of the franchise’s most iconic figures is not pleased with what he’s seeing from one of their young wideouts. Cam Newton, the 2015 MVP and face of the Panthers for a decade, recently sent a pointed message to 2024 first-round pick Xavier Legette, urging him to worry less about style and more about substance.

Legette, who spent much of the offseason posting videos of his training drills and showboating highlights, became the subject of Newton’s latest critique. “That little mixtape that you just created ain’t gon’ guarantee you a thousand yards,” Newton said bluntly on a recent edition of 4th&1, before adding, “Xavier… never mind with the Glorilla music video. Lock in. Keep the main thing, the main thing. Your time is ticking.”

Cam Newton’s frustration was clear: flash doesn’t matter if it doesn’t translate on Sundays. To make his point, he contrasted Legette’s approach with established stars like Davante Adams, whom he called “a swordsman, when it comes to route running,” stressing that the best receivers focus on fundamentals and understanding what their quarterback expects.

Cam CHECKS Caleb’s Priorities, Legette’s Development DISASTER & the Arch Illusion New episode out now! : https://t.co/VxJewvqxTV pic.twitter.com/Di56D5KYSK — 4th&1 with Cam Newton (@4thand1show) September 19, 2025

Unfortunately for the Panthers’ WR, so far, Cam Newton’s critique has rung true. Legette has endured a historically rough start to his sophomore campaign. Through two games, he has caught just four passes for eight yards, including one outing where he became the first wide receiver in NFL history to record negative receiving yards (-2) on eight or more targets.

Even his catch rate sits at just 26.7%, ranking him near the bottom of all qualified pass catchers. By contrast, rookie Tetairoa McMillan, taken with the No. 8 pick in this year’s draft, has already emerged as the team’s de facto WR1 with 168 yards and a 57.9% catch rate, highlighting the gulf between the two young receivers.

Still, expectations remain. Legette was taken 32nd overall in 2024, as the Panthers envisioned him as a cornerstone for Bryce Young’s offense. While that hasn’t changed, at least publicly, with coaches and teammates preaching patience, but whispers are growing louder outside the building.

According to Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, the Pittsburgh Steelers are one of several potential suitors for Xavier Legette, should the Panthers explore trading the 24-year-old. A conditional third-round pick has even been floated as fair value.

Until then, the Panthers insist Xavier Legette will get his chances, but Cam Newton’s warning underscores the reality that in the NFL, patience runs thin. “That fan favorite is only a fan favorite when you’re a young player or you’re a productive player,” Newton aptly reminded.

So, unless Legette can flip the script quickly, his time in Carolina may indeed be ticking away, especially with McMillan and Renfrow all outproducing him.